Southern Miss Releases President’s and Dean’s Lists for Summer 2020 Semester

The University of Southern Mississippi has released its President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2020 summer semester.

The President’s List includes full-time students who earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average (all A’s). Dean’s List scholars are those with at least a 3.5 grade point average, but less than a 4.0.

Students recognized from the local area include the following (see below):

DECATUR

President’s List:

Andrew Franklin Dendis

UNION

President’s List:

Austin B Roebuck

Lindsey Joyce Stuart