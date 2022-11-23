It’s Thanksgiving week, so I’m thinking of things for which I am thankful.

I could keep it extremely short and just say, “Everything,” but that wouldn’t be honest.

I could say, “Everything good,” but that would honestly leave out some things. There are experiences I’ve been through that I would never call “good” that nevertheless made me into a better person.

The New Testament writer Paul encouraged believers to “give thanks in all circumstances,” because “this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” It’s found in 1 Thessalonians chapter 5.

Paul didn’t say give thanks FOR all circumstances. I don’t have to be grateful that a friend died, for instance, but I can still have a thankful attitude during the loss. I can be thankful for the friendship and for all the blessings of having known that person.

There are many things for which I am thankful. Near the very top of my list is my family. In that term I include my parents, siblings, wife, children, in-laws, outlaws, and everyone I consider family because of what they mean to me.

I am grateful for life, that my health is as good as it is, that I have a place to live and that my dog loves me. Not as much as he loves my wife, or my eldest daughter, but he does prefer me to other people.

A few other things for which I am grateful, in no particular order: coffee, Coke Zero, fried chicken livers, most Mexican food, a comfortable chair, an interesting book, cigars, dark chocolate, heavy metal Christian music, horror movies, and a bed in which to sleep at the end of the day. This is not meant to be an all-inclusive list.

I am thankful that although I will not get to see all of my children face-to-face this week, I will at least get to spend some time with all three of my daughters and with extended family. I am happy that my parents are still around and I get to spend some time with them. All of these things are tremendous blessings I hope I never take for granted.

But the one thing for which I am most grateful (the one thing that trumps family) is the gift of a baby. Though we are expecting our first grandchild in February, and I’m excited, I’m not talking about that baby.

Thanksgiving is like a doorway in the year. It closes off the previous 10.5 months and opens the doorway to the Christmas season, celebrating the birth of the one child who changed the world more than any other ever has or will. Jesus was born in Nazareth a couple thousand years ago, and though we celebrate on a standardized day of Dec. 25 (instead of when he probably was born), it doesn’t matter. It’s a time to celebrate.

In our family, we often have celebrations for birthdays on a day that isn’t technically the anniversary of the person’s birth. But it is a day we’ve agreed upon to mark as one of celebration. It doesn’t invalidate it. Just sayin’.

I just heard a song this past week for the first time, that speaks of the birth of Jesus in a way I had not previously heard. It’s “Lowborn,” by Christian metal band Wolves at the Gate. Give it a listen online. The lyrics, in part, say:

“Lowborn to the world was the image of what was always invisible. Unending light now veiled in the flesh. Impossible! Lowborn Savior. Setting aside your glory above. Emmanuel, what a world You love. The blind will see, the deaf will hear, the dead will raise to life. Hear the song of the angels — glory lays in a manger. Fear not the advent of the Great I Am. Humble He comes to the world as a Lamb. Come, behold, and hear the angels sing. Lift your voices. Hail the lowborn King. See the mystery — God become a man. Lift your voices to the Lamb.”

We’re going to make a lot of noise at our Thanksgiving get-together. We’ll talk and laugh and sing, probably. We’ll watch football and share stories.

But the most important thing we could do is thank God for the gift of His Son in the flesh. Too early for Christmas? I think not.

Send Brett Campbell your Chunky news to chunkybrett@mail.com.