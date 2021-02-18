I can’t complain. Well, I take that back. I can and I do complain. But this week, I feel fortunate. I have food. I have electricity (knock on wood). I have the ability to work from home. So many others don’t. So right now, let me take a moment to thank all of you who’ve been out in the storm this week. The linemen getting the power back on, the tow truck drivers and road workers trying to keep up on the road, the grocery store workers stocking the shelves, the medical workers (who are already exhausted), the municipal workers keeping our utilities going (God bless people working on Jackson’s water system), the meteorologists and media who are keeping us informed — you get what I mean.

Take a moment to say a quick prayer for everyone affected by the storm and if there is someone in need, let us know in the comments section and we’ll see what we can do to help. I mean “we” as in this community we have here in Mississippi.

It’s time for the chainsaws and casseroles to kick in. This storm is historic. It is very rare when the ground remains covered with snow and ice nearly a week later here in the South. Stay safe. Stay warm. I’m going to stay grateful.