East Central Community College in Decatur has announced the members of its 2022-23 Cheerleading Squad.

The members receive full-tuition scholarships. In addition to cheering at all home and away football games and home basketball contests, the Warrior Cheer Team participates in campus pep rallies, parades with the college’s Wall O’ Sound Marching Band, community service, and other activities and events.

Returning members from last year’s squad and their high schools include rising sophomores Kaleb Blackwell, Newton County; Lexxi Carter, Neshoba Central; Asia Lofton, Forest; Lauren Nowell, Kosciusko; and Natalie Verry, Neshoba Central.

First-year members include rising sophomores Alex Sharp, Union; Jocelyn Fitzhugh, Morton; and Skylar Scott, West Lauderdale; and incoming freshmen Isabella Carr, Hartfield Academy; Candice Crain, East Rankin Academy; Katie Denton, Neshoba Central; Brooklyn Ellis, Newton County Academy; Shakendra Green, Northeast Lauderdale; Macy Jones, Pisgah; Sarah Anne Massey, Pisgah; and Alexandra Tucker, Union.

ECCC’s Cheer Coach is Bailey Gibson, who was a member of the Ole Miss Cheer Team while in college.

For more information on cheerleading at East Central Community College contact Gibson at bgibson@eccc.edu or 601-635-6126.