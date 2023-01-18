The subject line was something like: Man convicted of aggravated assault.

I opened the email and read one of the regular updates from the Attorney General's Office. A Northeast Mississippi man, about my age, had been out on parole from a conviction of stabbing a man nearly to death in a heated argument. He was arrested just a few days into his parole after stabbing another man nearly to death in a heated argument.

There were plenty of witnesses, and the trial was apparently brief.

I looked at the photo and immediately thought of one of my classmates from first through eighth grades. I hadn't seen him since, but this guy still made me think of him.

I looked back at his name. No way. What were the chances two guys from the same area had the same name, etc.? I did a little digging and confirmed I was looking at the face of my childhood friend.

As I sadly wondered what had happened in his life that led to these events, I began to remember things like his quick temper, his eagerness to cause or escalate confrontations with people who weren't his friends, and that he had no father in his life. I saw his court records mentioned repeated mental health issues and petty crime. Was he destined for this outcome, resigned to a life dictated by anger and frustration?

This was the first-grade boy about whom I had asked my mother why some other kids didn't want me to play with him. At that time, I had witnessed no negative behavior from him. Mom asked me questions about him to help me figure out the answer. When she asked me to describe him to her so she knew which boy I was talking about, I included in my description the fact that his skin was browner than mine.

Ah. She said some people didn't want people who don't look the same to be friends. But you play with anybody you want to, she told me.

That was a foundational part of my parents teaching me godly behavior -- we are all equal before God, made in his image, and need his salvation.

I think that is the real difference here, the reason he is incarcerated and I am not. It's not our skin color, not the presence of a father (as important as I believe that to be), not even our bad behavior -- but the absolute life-changing salvation God offers.

I am grateful that because he is still alive, my old friend still has an opportunity to meet Jesus and experience his love and forgiveness. I hope one day soon not to call him an old friend anymore, but my brother.

And if I get to talk with him and be part of that, all the better.

All is not lost, Maurice. You are still loved.

Send Brett Campbell your Chunky news to chunkybrett@mail.com.