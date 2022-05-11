What a weekend.

It was Mother’s Day! My sweet mother, AKA “Grammar,” was sick with the flu. Dad was, too. I’m praying they recover quickly and completely.

I am so very grateful for my parents. Mom, you’re awesome! I love you.

My youngest daughter, Emma, graduated high school with a higher-than-4.0 grade point average and a nice amount in scholarships. We celebrated her graduation Friday night.

Saturday morning, my daughter Britain graduated college, summa cum laude. She has a degree in psychology now.

In the fall, Emma will begin her university studies in graphic design and theater. Britain will begin her master’s degree in psychology.

I have so many reasons to be proud. I am also very tired.

I got to spend some time with my oldest son, Tobie, too, and my son Devon and his wife Arianna. It was a great weekend surrounded by family. Later this week, all of my children, including my daughter Jessica, will be together at my house — except for Tobie, who is working. But I absolutely love getting as many of them together in one place at one time as possible.

I am a proud and grateful father, for so many reasons. But mainly just because these kids are mine.

Yes, I’m proud of their accomplishments, their dedication to hard work, their creativity and intelligence. But I loved them and was proud of them before they did any of those things. When they were babies, I loved them. Before they had taken a step or spoken a word, I loved them. Even when they were running around and pushing their boundaries by being disobedient, it didn’t diminish my love for them.

Part of the reason I appreciate my mom is that she felt this way about me, too.

God loves us like that, times infinity. While we were still the enemies of God, he loved us and sent Jesus to die for us. You just can’t beat that kind of love.

My family is amazing to me, but God is so much more so.

Send Brett Campbell your Chunky news. He can be reached at ChunkyBrett@­mail.com.