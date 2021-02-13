For a few years now, a particular prayer has been repeated from the lips of my heart very often.

Until recently. I don't pray that prayer anymore. Because it's been answered.

by Brett Campbell

I prayed for us to be able to find a house to rent or buy. It's been a difficult prospect in our area because ... well, for a lot of reasons. So we have been praying for God to provide the right place, and the right time, for us specifically, and to give us peace and patience until then.

Six months ago, some friends invited us over to their home and walked us through their beautiful house. They said they were getting ready to build and wanted to rent or sell their current home to someone they knew and trusted, so they graciously offered it to us.

We felt this was the answer to prayer, but there were lots of things that had to happen -- they had to get things finalized with their chosen builder, get final approval from the bank, etc., before opening up the place for us. It was all but a done deal.

I could hear God's voice whispering gently, reassuringly to me: "See, I told you I care about you in every way."

I couldn't help it. I broke down in tears. Finally, finally, we could see with our own eyes the physical answer to something I'd prayed for nearly every day.

Let me take an aside here to make a couple of things clear. God has always taken care of us, always cared about us. All of us. And also, we have been blessed to have had a place to live. We have lived in an apartment building that a late-19th century/early-20th century hotel, a historic landmark in Brookhaven perfectly situated in the restored, beautiful downtown area, a few minutes' walk from multiple places to eat, shop, get haircuts, visit doctors, go to a play, hear live music, visit a museum, bank or take care of government-related business. We have been upstairs from multiple car shows, parades and festivals, and we have loved every bit of it.

So it's not like we haven't been blessed.

But my wife, adult daughter and I have shared a one-bedroom, one small living room, one bathroom, one tiny kitchen apartment for longer than any of us were ever sane.

When we knew we were going to be able to move, we started packing and I kept praying for confirmation from God that this was real, not a false hope that would somehow dematerialize like a mist on a morning that quickly becomes sunny and warm.

Then we saw a dog up for adoption at a local rescue that we love and support. He was the breed, color and age range of what I had in mind as my perfect dog -- a golden brown, 3-year-old American Staffordshire terrier mix (a pit bull breed).

Plus his name was Bosch, the name of one of my favorite fictional detectives. I fell in love with the dog and we adopted him immediately, with an agreement that he would remain in the shelter (with lots of visits and trips out with us) until we were moved into the house. No dogs allowed at our apartment.

Then things started going wrong in the plan for our friends to build. They had to go a different route, and someone offered them a good price to buy their current home. How could they pass it up? We understood.

But now we had a dog, and an urgency to find a home. Skip a lot of stuff from then until now and we have a home to rent, on a lake nearby, within our price range, big yard, plenty of room and I won't have enough space in three columns or more to tell you all the ways God has blessed in this process.

By the end of the month, we'll be moved, and I'll be able to write a column from the comfort of my chair on my back porch as I smoke a cigar and sip coffee with my dog at my side.

When I doubted and wondered what God was up to when the promise of the first home dissipated, I still had a physical reminder that God was keeping His promise to me -- I could just look at Bosch and know that God gave me a dog because God was going to give me a home to take him to. Just like the rainbow in the sky is God's promise that He will never again destroy the world by a flood, this dog will forever be a reassurance to me that God keeps His promises, and answers prayers.

Even when I haven't wanted to give up, He never has. Maybe God has blessed you in a different way or you're still waiting to find out how He's going to provide for you, but don't give up. He hasn't given up on you.

