We sped across the choppy surface of Toledo Bend Reservoir, the largest man-made body of the water in the Southern US, as the storm closed in on us.

Thunder was rolling, lightning popping across the sky and rain coming heavily down. I was on the fishing boat's aft bench, trying to hold on with both hands as I prayed to make it to shore safely.

My friend, and fishing guide for the day, was driving the craft. He was all smiles, singing loudly and enjoying every second of it.

Jim was a retired Coast Guard Commander and this squall was nothing to him.

Jim had helped lead cleanup after the Valdez, Alaska, oil spill. He'd spent years as a Merchant Marine and then the USCG.

Plus, Jim knew if we both died that day, we'd arrive in the Lord's presence together as the boat met the bottom of the reservoir.

He demonstrated faith. I was the picture of fear trying to exercise faith. I knew God was good and Jim was good at what he did.

We were prepared. We had life jackets and a well-seasoned pilot. Storms can come quickly over large bodies of water.

Even when we know they are in the forecast and we are in their pathway, we can often feel unprepared for storms when they shake our lives.

The sudden loss of a job or relationship, the unexpected impact of a fall or car wreck, the pain of watching a loved one gradually draw further from good health and closer to death -- these storms are tough.

But a friend to help, pray and stay with you is priceless; we can do this for others. It's even better when God carries us through.

Even with uncertainties, knowing who's in the driver's seat makes a world of difference.

Brett Campbell can be reached at ChunkyBrett@mail.com.