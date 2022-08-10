﻿This Week

Homecoming and Revival Services at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church

Homecoming Services will be held at Spring Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug. 14, beginning at 11 a.m. The Annual Revival Services will be Monday-Friday, Aug. 15-19, beginning at 7 p.m. each night. Rev. Perry Fletcher, pastor of Greater New Friendship, will be the evangelist for the week. Come and serve the Lord with us. Come and be refreshed, renewed, and revived by the Word of God!

Upcoming

Homecoming and Revival at Greater Corinth Church

You and your family are cordially invited to the Annual Homecoming at Greater Corinth Church on August 28. The speaker will be Rev. Purvis Moore, Pastor of East Grove Baptist Church in Lawrence.

Revival will take place August 29-31 (Mon.-Wed.) and services will begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly. Monday night, Rev. Spencer Moncrief, Pastor of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, will lead the service. On Tuesday, Rev. Hughes, Pastor of Great Grove Baptist Church, brings the message. Wednesday night, Rev. Willie Barber, Pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church of Mendenhall, will close out Revival.