This Week

20th Year Pastor Anniversary Celebration at Greater Corinth Baptist Church

Greater Corinth Baptist Church invites you and your church to come worship with us in celebrating our pastor, Rev. Gary L. Moore and Elect Lady Dionne Moore, in their 20th Year Anniversary on Oct. 23, beginning at 11 a.m. The morning speaker will be Rev. Charles Gather, from Morton. The Afternoon Anniversary Celebration will begin at 1:30 p.m. The speaker will be Rev. Anthony Robinson, pastor of Saint John Baptist Church in Newton.

Mt. Enon M.B. Church 137th Anniversary

Mt. Enon M.B. Church, in the Dixon Community, will be celebrating its 137th Church Anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 23, at 2:30 p.m. All area church families are cordially invited to attend.

Upcoming

Karsten Taylor Ministries Bi-Weekly Bible Study

Pastor Karsten Taylor would like to welcome everyone to Bi-Weekly Bible Study each 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at The Place, located at 105 S. Main Street in Newton. Everyone is invited to attend the next Bible Study on Oct. 25.

Fall Festival at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church

Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church will be hosting a Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4-7 p.m. Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church is located 5 miles south of Union on Highway 15. Come and join us for an evening of fun!

Auction at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church

The Women’s Missionary Society of Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church will be having an Auction on Saturday, Nov. 5. Concession-style food will be sold from 5-6 p.m., with the Auction beginning at 6 p.m. This is an annual event featuring a large variety of handmade/handcrafted items, homemade baked goods and a great evening of fund-raising for missions. The Auction will be held in the Family Life Building, located at the church approximately 5 miles south of Union on Highway 15.

Free Bible Correspondence Course to Study at Home

Free Non-Denominational Bible Correspondence Courses are available for study at home. To get yours, send your name and address to P.O. Box 54, Union, MS, 39365.