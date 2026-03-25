This Week

Ladies Fellowship Brunch at Bartholomew M.B. Church

The Bartholomew Missionary Baptist Church Women’s Auxiliary invites you to our Ladies Fellowship Brunch on Saturday, March 28, beginning at 10 a.m. Bartholomew M.B. Church is located at 586 Highway 504 in Newton.

Friends and Family Day at Mt. Enon M.B. Church

All area church families are cordially invited to attend Friends and Family Day at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church in the Dixon community on Sunday, March 29, at 3 p.m. Rev. Marvin Brown, of New Hope Community Church in DeKalb, will be the guest evangelist for this event.

Family and Friends Day at Greater Corinth M.B. Church

Greater Corinth Missionary Baptist Church invites you to our Family and Friends Day on Sunday, March 29, at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Kimble Windham from Hills Chapel M.B. Church in Louin.

Upcoming

Spring Revival at Little Rock M.B. Church

The Little Rock M.B. Church will begin its Spring Revival on Sunday, April 5th, 2026. Pastor Carl Smith and the church family invite you and your congregation to join us, beginning with Sunday School at 9:00 a.m., followed by the regular worship service at 10:00 a.m. Our first night of Revival will begin Sunday evening at 7 p.m. Revival will continue on Monday, April 6, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. The guest speaker will be Rev. Tony Jordan, Pastor of Pine Ridge M. B. Church, Decatur MS. Please come join us.v

Spring Revival at Bethlehem M.B. Church

You’re invited to Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church, located at 774 Sarah Stamper Road in Decatur, for our Annual Spring Revival scheduled for April 5-7 (Sunday-Tuesday). Sunday night’s service begins at 5 p.m. and the guest speaker will be Pastor Sheldon Thomas from Little Rock M.B. Church in Harpersville, MS. Our Monday and Tuesday services will begin at 7 p.m., with Pastor Tommy Thorne from Lake Central Church guest speaking on Monday, and Pastor Timothy Croff from Newton guest speaking Tuesday night. Everyone is invited to come worship and fellowship.

Spring Revival at Spring Hill

Pastor Jerry Jones and the Spring Hilld Missionary Baptist Church in Union invites everyone to attend our Spring Revival beginning Mon.-Wed., April 6-8, starting each night at 7 p.m. There will be different speakers each night, as follows: Rev. Chris Thompson, Rev. Stanley Talbert, and Rev. Orie Hudson. Everyone is welcome.

Spring Revival at Wesley Chapel UMC

Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church invites you to Spring Revival on April 6-8, beginning at 7 p.m. nightly. Rev. Dewayne Smith will lead the service on Monday evening, Rev. Greg Walker will lead on Tuesday, and Rev. Gary Hampton will be leading Wednesday.