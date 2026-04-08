This Week

Spring Revival at Union Grove MBC

Union Grove MB Church, located at 106 James Street in Union, will be having their Spring Revival on April 12th - April 15th. On Sunday, April 12th, the revival will begin at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Larry Reed, Jr., of Bartholomew MB Church, as the guest speaker. The remaining services, Monday- Wednesday, will begin 7:15 p.m. nightly. The guest speakers are: Monday-Pastor Gerald Chapman from First Baptist Church in Bay Springs; Tuesday-Pastor Winston Buckley from Mt. Vernon MBC in Sosa; and Wednesday-Pastor Toney Jordan from Pine Ridge Baptist Church.

Revival at Greater Corinth MBC

Greater Corinth Missionary Baptist Church invites you to their Fall Revival, scheduled for April 13-15 at 7 p.m. each night, and themed "A Season of Refreshment". Speakers for revival services include Arthur Maples from Sherman Hill, Herman Brown from Sunny Hill, and Jermaine Jones from Mt. Zion.

Upcoming

Spring Revival at Bethel MBC

Everyone is cordially invited to attend our annual Spring Revival at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Hickory on April 20-22. There will be different speakers each night: Monday-Pastor Perry Overstreet from Pleasant Grove MBC in Silver Creek, MS; Tuesday-Pastor Charles Hughes from Green Grove MBC in Chunky; and Wednesday-Pastor Anthony Robinson from St. John MBC in Newton.

Pastor Installation at Greenwood MBC

Greenwood Missionary Baptist Church of Decatur, MS invites everyone to our pastor installation for Minister Leroy Coleman, Jr. Installation service will take place, Sunday April 26th at 2:00 P.M. Your attendance will be greatly appreciated!