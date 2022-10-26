This Week

Fall Festival at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church

Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church will be hosting a Fall Festival on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 4-7 p.m. Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church is located 5 miles south of Union on Highway 15. Come and join us for an evening of fun!

Deacon Installation at Jerusalem M.B. Church in Lawrence

Jerusalem M.B. Church in Lawrence will be having a Deacon Installation for Bro. Tommy Evans on October 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Upcoming

Auction at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church

The Women’s Missionary Society of Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church will be having an Auction on Saturday, Nov. 5. Concession-style food will be sold from 5-6 p.m., with the Auction beginning at 6 p.m. This is an annual event featuring a large variety of handmade/handcrafted items, homemade baked goods and a great evening of fund-raising for missions. The Auction will be held in the Family Life Building, located at the church approximately 5 miles south of Union on Highway 15.

Free Bible Correspondence Course to Study at Home

Free Non-Denominational Bible Correspondence Courses are available for study at home. To get yours, send your name and address to P.O. Box 54, Union, MS, 39365.

Karsten Taylor Ministries Bi-Weekly Bible Study

Pastor Karsten Taylor would like to welcome everyone to Bi-Weekly Bible Study each 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at The Place, located at 105 S. Main Street in Newton.