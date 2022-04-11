This Week

Auction at Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist

The Women’s Missionary Society of Mt. Zion Congregational Methodist Church will be having an Auction on Saturday, Nov. 5. Concession-style food will be sold from 5-6 p.m., with the Auction beginning at 6 p.m. This is an annual event featuring a large variety of handmade/handcrafted items, homemade baked goods and a great evening of fund-raising for missions. The Auction will be held in the Family Life Building, located at the church approximately 5 miles south of Union on Highway 15.

Bi-Weekly “Tuesday Night Turn Up” Bible Study

Pastor Karsten Taylor would like to welcome everyone to “Tuesday Night Turn Up” Bible Study on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Azalea, located at 104 S. Main Street in Newton.

The bible study takes place every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month.

Upcoming

Free Bible Correspondence Course to Study at Home

Free Non-Denominational Bible Correspondence Courses are available for study at home. To get yours, send your name and address to P.O. Box 54, Union, MS, 39365.

