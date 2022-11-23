This Week

Parenting Conference and Marriage Enrichment Conference at Beulah Baptist Church

Beulah Baptist Church will have a Parenting Conference and Marriage Enrichment Conference on Sunday, Nov. 27, starting during Sunday School at 10 a.m. and continuing during the Morning Worship Service. Gary Maze will be leading the conference, which will continue at 5 p.m. and also during the Evening Worship Service. Everyone is invited to attend.

Beulah Baptist Church is located at 12954 Hickory Little Rock Road in Decatur.

Saint John Missionary Baptist Church to celebrate Church Anniversary

You are invited to Saint John Missionary Baptist Church as we celebrate our Church Anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. Pastor William “Bill” Flowers & New Friendship, of Walnut Grove, will be our guest church. Dinner will be served in the fellowship hall immediately after the program. Saint John Missionary Baptist Church is located at 362 Lawrence-Bethel Road in Newton.

Karsten Taylor Ministries Bi-Weekly “Tuesday Night Turn Up” Bible Study

Pastor Karsten Taylor would like to welcome everyone to “Tuesday Night Turn Up” Bible Study on Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 6:30 p.m. at the Azalea, located at 104 S. Main Street in Newton.

The bible study takes place every 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month.

Upcoming

Free Bible Correspondence Course to Study at Home

Free Non-Denominational Bible Correspondence Courses are available for study at home. To get yours, send your name and address to P.O. Box 54, Union, MS, 39365.