This Week

Karsten Taylor Ministries Bi-Weekly “Tuesday Night Turn Up” Bible Study

Pastor Karsten Taylor would like to welcome everyone to “Tuesday Night Turn Up” Bible Study, located at 104 S. Main Street in Newton, on every 2nd and 3rd Tuesday of each month.

Upcoming

Breakfast with Santa at Beulah Baptist Church

Beulah Baptist Church invites you to come have Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, Dec. 18. At 9:45, a hot breakfast will be served to children, parents and grandparents. At 10:15 a.m., Santa will arrive.

Beulah Baptist Church is located at 12954 Hickory Little Rock Road in Decatur.

Free Bible Correspondence Course to Study at Home

Free Non-Denominational Bible Correspondence Courses are available for study at home. To get yours, send your name and address to P.O. Box 54, Union, MS, 39365.