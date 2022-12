Steve Dixon drives the car for the Man and Woman of the Year, who were the grand marshals of the Newton parade. The award winners were Jamie Baucum and Joyce Sims. | Marty Morgan/The Appeal

City of Newton Christmas Parade

The City of Newton held their Christmas Parade on December 1.

