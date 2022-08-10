﻿The Newton High School class of 2026 learned during open house last Wednesday night that their school district has high expectations for them in the coming years.

While all high school students are currently offered college credit classes through dual enrollment, Newton High School Principal Sonya Chapman said the bar is being raised beginning with this year’s freshman class. This class will have the opportunity through the school’s expansion of the dual enrollment program to graduate with both a high school diploma and an associate of arts degree — the equivalent for two years at the community college level. To represent the school’s commitment to this class, the school presented special pins to the 67 members of the freshman class.

During the ceremony, Superintendent Dr. Glenda Nickson welcomed the class to the campus asked the freshmen to join the school district on this mission to win. “Win stands for ‘Whatever I Need,’” she said. “Ninth-graders, whatever you need, let your teachers know, let your principals know, your administration, and let me know. Whatever it takes for you to win, we are dedicated and committed to you achieving that.”

Nickson reminded them that high school was a time for exploring new avenues of study, activities, and places. “If you just stay the course and stay with us, you will win and you will be the 2026 champions.”

After an introduction of their teachers, Chapman reminded students of the symbolic nature of the pins. “This pin will represent your commitment to graduate,” Chapman said. “In 2026, 67 of you need to walk across that stage. This is your commitment to graduate with a high school diploma and an associate’s degree.”

She also told students they should commit to helping their classmates to stay the course over the next four years.