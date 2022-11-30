The Lawrence Community Club met on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 6:00pm with six members and seven guests present. Sudie thanked everyone for coming, asking Newton Mayor Antonio Hoye, a returning guest, to say the blessing over the meal.

Joyce was the hostess and introduced our guest speaker, Christopher “Bo” Watts and his parents and a sibling. Mr. Watts graduated in 2002, and since he didn’t exactly know what he wanted to do, he decided to join the Air Force. He spent 12 years active duty. He met and married his wife in 2006 and they are parents to three daughters. In 2014, he had a life-changing moment that “God wanted them to do more in life.” He believes that everyone has a purpose in life. He felt the pull to be out of the military, after 12 years in. He told his wife he felt like he was being pulled in a different direction.

So, God led him to leave the military, his wife was okay with this decision. They lived in Houston Texas for 2 years, as well as in Alabama for 2 years, then experienced a breakthrough while watching a video on Facebook. He tried his hand at making videos also only on YouTube. A German company saw it, made him a flat fee offer to be allowed to “sell ads” on his platform. He and his wife talked it over, then decided to go for it. That led to the “ Our Now or Never non-profit” platform. The Watts family moved back to Ms. in hopes to give back to the community, and city of Newton. There are several events, such as Community Bingo, An Empowerment Seminar, and a Walk Run fundraiser for Breast Cancer.

Everyone enjoyed the soups, sandwiches, and desserts. And a short business meeting was held. The members agreed to adopt an Angel from the Angel Tree at the Newton Chamber of Commerce and will turn in those gifts by December 9th. Members turned in the Hygiene items for the Project Backpacks for the Mississippi Extension office, and they will be dropped off this week. The annual Awards Banquet has been moved to November 28, at 5:30 p.m. on the ECCC campus.