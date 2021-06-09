Hickory American Legion Post 173 had a great meeting June 3rd with a big thanks to Newton County Funeral Home for furnishing the meat for our meal. Thanks to Bro. Justin Chaney and to Bro. Thomas Laird who spoke on pre-arrangements and all that’s involved and things you need to do when a loved one passes an things you don’t think of at the time. Death is not prejudiced on age so prepare now before it’s too late. For more info you can contact them at the funeral home. Thank y’all.

Thanks to Hickory Baptist Church who allow us to use their fellowship building for our meeting.

We had 37 members and visitors that were in attendance. Thanks to Johnny Reeves who was present to swear in the new officers for the 2021-22 year.