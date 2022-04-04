The American Legion Auxiliary Post 173 Hickory met in February and we reviewed the past activities. Several members went to Natchez for the Mid-Winter Conference in January. We looked at many pictures and read the programs. We had a popular booth at Hickory Pick’N Day. We served chili, stew, and brownies.

The Central Area Workshop was on March 26 at Carthage Post 168 starting at 9:00 am to include lunch. Districts IV, V, & VI are asked to bring small toiletries, wipes, cosmetics, and anything a female would need at the Philadelphia Women’s Shelter. Used purses were stuffed with these items, please bring them to the Central Area Conference on the 26 at Carthage or the Legion meeting in Decatur at Post 89 on Saturday, April 2. The Hickory Auxiliary was asked to help with the lunch at the Legion meeting.

We had two new members join us in December, Tammy Shoemaker and Betsy Nelson. We are up to 29 members and need more to help with all our projects. We will be raffling a beautiful quilt in the near future...so look for your auxiliary friends. Our next meeting is on Thursday, April 7 at 6 p.m. at the Hickory Baptist Church fellowship hall.