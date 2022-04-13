It’s been a busy few weeks for Lake High School athletic department.

Lake has hired two new high school basketball coaches and is looking for a head softball coach.

Here’s a rundown of the comings and goings at Lake High School recently.

Girls basketball

After winning the Class 2A state championship just a few months ago, coach Maurice Bowie left to be the boys basketball coach at Morton.

Bowie led Lake to a 24-3 record last season and was looking forward to the upcoming season.

“It means a great deal to me, to this team and this community,” Bowie said after winning the 2A title. “It’s been a 21-year drought since Lake won a state championship. And we have a lot of kids returning. We won’t sneak up any anyone this year but we have a good core coming back.”

It didn’t take Lake long to fill the position as they hired Puckett girls coach Holly Moncrief, who has been a proven winner with the Lady Wolves. She will be joining her husband, Joe Moncrief, who was named the new high school principal at Lake.

Boys basketball

Veteran coach Darrin Gray stepped down as the boys basketball coach to take a similar job at Scott Central, the school where he won a Class 2A state championship before coaching at Newton.

The Hornets then hired recent college graduate Chance Collins, a Newton County Academy graduate who played for four years at William Carey College.

Softball

Lake is also looking to for a girls softball coach after Jake Loper informed the school that he was taking a similar job at West Lauderdale.

Loper led the Lady Hornets to their first-ever state championship in slow-pitch softball and then led the team to the fast-pitch state championship last season.

“It was the best thing for my family and my career,” Loper said. “I loved my time at Lake and will always remember my time here. It was just time to take another step.”

Lake is currently 20-8 on the season as they try to defend their Class 2A state championship.