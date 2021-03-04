East Central Community College’s Theta Xi Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa recently won several awards at the virtual Mississippi/Louisiana PTK competition.

PTK is the international honor society for two-year colleges.

Among the honors earned by the ECCC PTK chapter were:

Advisor Horizon Awards presented to chapter advisors James Miller, dean of students; Dr. Amanda Walton, director of housing and student activities; and Dr. Jenna Wright, mathematics instructor.

First Place in the Theme category for the chapter’s Honors in Action Project “Helping Students with Special Needs Thrive During the Pandemic”.

Fifth Place in the Most Distinguished Chapter category.

Eighth Place for Most Distinguished Honors in Action Project.

10th Place for Most Distinguished College Project.

The PTK chapter at East Central in Decatur has one of the highest acceptance rates of any of the more than 600 chapters in the nation.