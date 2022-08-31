﻿Violence is nothing new to today’s world. But there seemed to be a different character attached to shootings and killings in the days of our ancestors. Fighting with fists, knives or guns was often, for a lack of better word, a matter of honor, which led up to the violence of our forefathers. Much of the violence of today stems from the decay of our culture. Of course it doesn’t matter to the dead what caused the killing. Killing is killing and leaves an empty chair at some family’s dinner table.

Neither Uncle Gene Gordon nor Lonzo Harrison would have been one cent better off with or without the couple of acres of red clay which nearly caused them to kill each other over. But no! Their pride and a perverse sense of honor prevented common sense from ruling the day. The shooting at House, Mississippi probably could have been settled without the loss blood if the two combatting parties had stopped for a couple of seconds and considered what they were about to do.

The same is true between Joe Miller and Pete McDonald who got into a fistfight over a cow on a scorching July day in 1909. It didn’t take long for the fistfight to escalate into a gun fight, leaving Joe Miller and Pete McDonald dead in the street. Soon after the fight began, Cornelis Chisolm tried to break up the encounter, instead, things got even worse, and lead began fly. It did not end well for Joe Miller or Pete McDonald. Cornelius Chisolm took one bullet, but lived. Pete McDonald’s son Murphy McDonald also took a nonfatal slug in the arm. Having taken place over a century ago, details of the fight are unclear and lost forever. What we do have is sketchy and possibly distorted because eyewitnesses often see things differently. This is often from a sense of bias toward one of the parties or simply a matter of a different proximity from the incident. Either way, two men died on the streets of Union that day. No record could be found as to who wound up with the cow.

Ralph Gordon Past President, Mississippi Writers Guild,

Recipient William Faulkner Literary Award