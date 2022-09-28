Some people will not understand this column at all. Some of you will understand it all too well. This Thursday marked special occasions for my co-worker Heather Collins and me. Our babies did big things last Thursday. Heather’s daughter Kaitlyn represented her Junior class well as a Union High School Homecoming Maid while my son Marshall took senior portraits. Both were events that their mamas saw differently than they did. In social media land, we have been “making memories.”

For the last couple of weeks I have thoroughly enjoyed listening to all the planning as Heather and Kaitlyn talked about dresses, outfits, cars, signs, jewelry and even rugs for the big event. It was fun looking at all the outfits and furnishings, especially since I didn’t have to buy them. But, I totally got caught up in the excitement because as the mom of two boys – you don’t get that kind of fun. Heather had her stressed out moments, but at the heart of it was her knowing that her baby girl is on the hometown stage. It was a special moment and one of the biggest in a teenage girl’s life.

Now my memory is a little different. However, it hit home this past week when he gave me the letter (dated nearly two weeks ago) about senior deadlines. The first deadline was senior portraits – IN THREE DAYS!!! I nearly had a meltdown when he said, “Oh, yeah! Pictures are this week – not next week. Think I can get a haircut?”

I seriously thought my head would explode because I am a planner. He and his father are not. Trying to schedule a haircut on short notice and around a first period physics class and afternoon football practices that can’t be missed while working at my job induced anxiety in me. That’s why Robbie Robertson had to arrange the haircut and play referee between me and my son. It was NOT a special moment. I was longing for him to be .000000001 percent as concerned about that portrait as Kaitlyn and Heather were concerned about homecoming. That was Monday night. Pictures were Thursday.

While he and his dad got things worked out, I tried to explain why senior portraits are so important. At his high school a senior class composite with each student’s photo hangs in the hall. There are composites from more than 40 years ago. As a teacher, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve gone to “look up” a former student in a composite. Ironically, my own senior class composite at NCA hung right outside my classroom door when I taught there. Senior portraits captured all of us at a moment in time. Sort of like a bug in a bug collection. We are “perfect” (at least our parents think so) in that moment. Then everyone else gets to come by and look. If they’re in the picture with you, the photos stir memories. If they are observed by a new group of seniors, there’s usually a lot of laughter. I’m sorry, but those Farrah Fawcett “feathered” bangs I was rocking in 1984 are funny and hard to explain. Marshall still didn’t get it.

Then Wednesday night came. I read with horror about Isaiah Strickland, a senior from Raleigh High School, who died in a car accident that morning. I thought of his parents, his friends, his teachers, his classmates, and his teammates. I thought of their suffering. Then I wondered. Did he get his senior portrait made?

Suddenly, I felt stupid for worrying about hair and schedules and lack of organization. I dwelled more on how much I love conversations with Marshall. I went to his room and looked at him sleeping in his bed. I was so sad I had lost so many minutes fussing at him about deadlines, organization, and the necessity of a good haircut. He looked just as precious as he is.

Thursday morning arrived and Marshall left for school - not a care in the world. His hair was cut. He was portrait ready. I couldn’t say a word for the lump in my throat. I just prayed the Lord would let him make it to school and back and for the comfort of Isaiah’s parents.

The big moments aren’t really that big after all. They’re just moments. It’s the accumulation of moments that I don’t want to be robbed of. Please pray for Isaiah Strickland’s loved ones.