Remember the old joke where a person walks into a store and asked the clerk, “do you have Prince Albert in the can”? The clerk replies, “of course.” The customer says, “you better let him out or he’ll suffocate.” I’ve heard it a thousand times like most folks in this part of the world. But that old joke has been reduced to a mere relic in the annals of Southern Folklore as another great icon of Southern Culture goes up in smoke.

I was in the Piggly Wiggly the other day, and noticed a can of Prince Albert Smoking Tobacco, or P.A. as it’s more commonly called. It was the first time I had noticed a can of P.A. in years. As an x-smoker, I don’t pay much attention to the tobacco rack anymore, but I was appalled at what I saw. Just to be sure my eyes weren’t deceiving me, I asked the clerk if I could take a closer look at the red and white container. I was right! The can wasn’t a can at all, but a cardboard box. What will they do next? Old Albert could have easily punched his way out of the wimpy paper container.

Dyed-in-the-wool P.A. smokers of yesteryear would have never stood for such a cheap imitation. They would have been outraged at the sight the bearded prince’ dull lackluster image on a paper box. These fellows were serious about their P.A. Who knows? They might have even switched ready-rolls before they bought P.A. in a paper box. That switch would create a whole new way of doing things. An entire generation of smokers would have a lot of adjusting to do.

The only possible advantage I could see in the cardboard box is that it wouldn’t wear a hole in the pocket of your overalls like the tin can. But what could the box possibly be good for when it was empty? Your wife wouldn’t want to keep her fine jewelry or spare change in a cardboard box, and you sure couldn’t keep fish bait in a cardboard box very long. The fine art of rolling up a smoke could be lost forever.

A certain amount of skill and expertise are required to roll up a smoke. I’ve seen people who could roll a P.A. in hurricane and never lose a shred of ‘backer. My daddy’s buddy Dave could roll one up that looked so perfect you couldn’t look at and tell it from a Lucky Strike until he lit it. P.A.’s unique aroma is set it apart from ready-rolls. I guess you could compare a P.A. to a fine Cuban cigar as you would Miss Chicken’s moonshine to a bottle of single malt Scotch.

Even Ole Dave couldn’t hold a match to a fellow I saw at the Halloween Carnival at Beulah Hubbard when I was in the fourth grade. With one hand tied behind his back, he held the P.A. can between his teeth in one side of his mouth, raked the backer out with his tongue as he held the cigarette paper between his fingers of his free hand. He rolled up a perfect smoke with one hand. Now that’s talent. The poor man had to retire his act when they started putting P.A. in paper boxes. The paper container kept getting soaked from his spit and came apart. A true classic act was forced off the stage by the greedy tobacco companies trying to save a little money on containers.

I never saw a P.A. smoker who failed to take his finished product, hold it very proudly between his index finger and thumb, and then admire it before he put the match to it as if it were his very first masterpiece. That was the way he smoked it too. He never held a P.A. between the index and middle finger the way ready-roll smokers do. I think it was a matter of embracing his work of art right down to the last puff, regardless of how many times he had to relight it.

I never had the opportunity to embrace such a masterpiece. Back when I was dedicated smoker, I tried to roll one up a time or two, but I could never get the hang of it. I went through all the right motions, but to no avail. I cupped my paper to where it formed the perfect valley, raked the ‘backer out very carefully with my index finger and distributed it along the length of the paper. After this very tedious process I rolled it very gently. By then it was looking pretty good. I would lick the paper to make the cigarette stay together, but my problem was with my spit. I never could get the right amount on it. Either I got too much on it, and it wouldn’t light or not enough and it would come apart. This was pretty frustrating to a kid after seeing Daddy’s buddy Dave roll up a perfect cigarette after a good dousing of Miss Chicken’s moonshine. That left me with only one way to save face, and that was to commit to ready-rolls and spare myself the humiliation. But holding a ready roll between the thumb and index finger just doesn’t have the same flair. It kind of gives the appearance of an X-P.A. smoker.

Ready rolls are much more efficient and less time consuming not to mention the frustration. A devoted nicotine addict can go through two, sometimes three packs a day and never waist a second trying to figure out how to get the right amount of spit on his cigarette or have to relight it a single time.

It’s a shame they stopped using tin cans and went to a cardboard box to package a product that required so much talent to consume. The next thing you know they’ll be trying to sell us snuff in a plastic glass…

Ralph Gordon is a Past President Mississippi Writers Guild and a recipient of the William Faulkner Literary Award.You may contact Ralph Gordon at rgordon512@hotmail.com.