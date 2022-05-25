I am so excited to be a part of this beautiful, small-town community.

I am from Porterville, Calif. a small town like Newton that was centered around farming in the San Joaquin Valley. I moved to Mississippi in 2002 and I fell in love with this state and its beauty. Mississippi has everything because we have water! Coming from the west where there has been a cycle of drought for the past 30 years, and moving to a state that has beautiful rivers, streams and green grass makes quite and impression.

Mississippi really is magnificent, and I see so much potential here. I am an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent for Mississippi State University, and I am available to help you with your yard, your pond, or your farm. There are many 4-H programs available for your kids and grandkids. From gardening to robotics, there is something for everyone in 4-H.

I am excited to be a part of the Newton Beautification project and to let people know that we will be offering a Newton County Master Gardener’s group that we are putting together for the fall of the year. Joyce Sims is a driving force behind this project along with other members of the Beautification group. Master Gardeners form an organization of highly qualified and concerned people who can implement a wide range of activities that are useful to the community. These programs might include landscape improvement activities with civic groups, horticultural therapy projects with nursing homes, or home demonstration gardens designed to improve living conditions of low-income groups.

I would love to see a group from Newton County formed for many reasons but mainly because Newton and Decatur are both so unique and have so much potential in the citizens and the schools. Another exciting opportunity for our local gardeners is the Newton County Farmer’s Market that begins June 18 and runs through Aug. 20. It will be held the 1st Friday and the and 3rd Saturday of the month and will be held in ESCO Park from 8 a.m. to noon.

We are currently looking for interested vendors for the market and the county will be hiring a market manager to help oversee quality control. If you are interested in participating in the Farmers Market or would like more information on the Master Gardener training, please contact the MSU Extension office at 601-635-7011 or by email at smh964@msstate.edu.

One last thing I would like to mention is Crepe Myrtle Bark Scale – we have been receiving a lot of calls and questions about “why are my crepe myrtles turning black?” This condition is caused by an insect - a special group of scale insects known as felt scales that infests the tree. This disease was not native to the United States and was first discovered in Texas in 2004. The first cases in Mississippi turned up in 2015.

The CMBS nymphs produce large quantities of “honeydew” which is a sugary secretion, and this results in heavy accumulations of sooty mold on the leaves, twigs, and trunks of infested plants, as well as on nearby low-growing plants and surrounding grass and mulch. The result is a crape myrtle that is black and ugly (due to heavy sooty mold accumulation) and produces fewer and smaller blooms. Unless they are treated, crape myrtles that are heavily infested with CMBS are hopeless.

Effective treatments are available, but they are relatively costly and do not provide 100 percent control, meaning that treatments must be reapplied each year. Mississippi nurseries are encouraged to be especially vigilant for CMBS to avoid selling infested plants. Builders and landscape contractors should take special care to be sure any crape myrtles being installed around new homes or commercial landscapes are free of CMBS and come from reputable nurseries.

New homebuyers should inspect any crape myrtles present on the property they are considering. If you have an issue like CMBS or would like assistance with any of the areas we handle, you can schedule a home visitation.

The MSU Extension website also has valuable information available at http://extension.msstate.edu/ and use the search bar to find what you are interested in.

Please contact the MSU Extension or send Shani Hay an email at smh964@msstate.edu.