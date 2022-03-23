My son Tobie wanted to make cheese toast.

He didn't want to wait on the oven, so he opted for (what else?) the toaster.

In what he considered a flash of brilliance, Tobie turned the toaster on its side. He took two slices of bread, topped them each with a slice of American cheese, then slipped them dairy product side up in the toaster's slots.

He showed it to me as he described what he'd done, and how the appliance would soon pop his cheese toast onto his waiting plate.

Schlunk-schlunk! In rapid-fire fashion, the toaster suddenly shot the two slices of cheese toast over the plate, past the end of the counter and onto the floor.

We both erupted in laughter. Maybe it wasn't the funniest thing I had ever seen, but it seemed like it at that moment.

Yes, he picked up the toast -- still cheese sides up -- and ate it. And no, to my knowledge he never tried that again.

Not everything we do turns out the way we hoped, but we can learn from all attempts to succeed. Laziness, impatience, curiosity and frustration have led to all kinds of new inventions or ways to do something.

Inventor Thomas Edison said a lot about failure and success.

"Many of life's failures are people who did not realize how close they were to success when they gave up."

"I have not failed. I've just found 10,000 ways that won't work."

"Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is to try just one more time."

"Negative results are just what I want. They're just as valuable to me as positive results. I can never find the thing that does the job best until I find the ones that don't."

"Just because something doesn't do what you planned it to do doesn't mean it's useless."

Maybe Tobie's cheese toast launcher didn't work like he thought it would, and he didn't hit the plate he was aiming for, but he still had toast and we had a great laugh.

Don't give up. Try something new. Try once more. Keep going.

