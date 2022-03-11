Note from the columnist: I asked several pastors recently to comment on the times in which we live and several graciously did so. My friend Rev. Terry Frazier did not get his thoughts to me in time for that column, but I recently received it and have included it here in today’s column. Also, at the end, I have added a few comments. Thank you, Bro. Terry, and the other pastors whose contributions were in the previous column.

I have told you these things, so that in me you may have peace. In this world you will have trouble. But take heart! I have overcome the world.” John 16:33: “

To many of us, these past two years have been hard and to some unbearable. To say the least, we are living in perilous times and our only hope is in the Lord. Death angels are in the land, there are murders everywhere, people robbing and stealing, losing homes and jobs, and many people sick and dying of the Corona Virus.

We can either allow what we are going through to make us or break us, to increase our faith, or allow it to cause us to walk away from God. The Bible states:

2 That ye be not soon shaken in mind, or be troubled, neither by spirit, nor by word, nor by letter as from us, as that the day of Christ is at hand. 3 Let no man deceive you by any means: for that day shall not come, except there come a falling away first, and that man of sin be revealed, the son of perdition; 4 Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God. (II Thessalonians 2:2-4 )

The Devil is trying to wear out the Saints of the Most High God, and if it be possible he will deceive the very elect of God. He has even tried me and my wife to the extent that we have had Covid-19 twice, once in December of 2020 and again recently in January of 2022, but God spared our lives and it has caused our faith to increase and has made our walk with God unshakable.

But some of us have misplaced or even lost our hope. We’ve looked to things of this world. But the truth is, when we place our hope in God, we are strengthened and encouraged.

“Some trust in chariots and some in horses,” said the psalmist, “but we trust in the name of the LORD our God.” (Ps. 20:7). As we do this, we find that whatever comes our way, we can have hope because we worship a God who suffered and came out victorious.

Reasons for Hope

Here are some reasons why we should be hopeful as we head into another year of the unknown.

1. God is always with us

Wherever we live and whatever our background, God is near. He is close to the

brokenhearted and the worried; He never leaves us nor forsakes us.

2. God’s promises are true

When God promises not to leave us, he won’t. I spent more time in God’s Word in

2020 and 2021 than in previous years, because I knew that I needed it. I needed to remember that what I’ve learned to be true about God actually is true. All the promises of God are Yes and Amen. [See II Cor. 1:20]

3. God is still at work in this world

Regardless of what happens in our churches locally and in the church universal, we are guaranteed that the Lord is still at work. If our church shrinks from 100 to 30 or 1,000 to 100, we can know that even in times of decline, he still works.

4. God still invites us to work in his world

We are running a race, and races get tough. Sometimes we must sit a while and rest, but we must never quit. Hebrews 12:1 reminds us to “run with perseverance the race marked out for us.” A lot of churches and church leaders have stayed on mission during these dark days, baptizing the newly converted and serving their communities.

Just as Jesus remembered His mission, so we must remember that God is calling us to be active participants in healing His world.

Pastors and church leaders, the war within us is only won through continually remembering that hope always wins, and that hope is a Person. The year ahead may be unknown, but it’s worth fighting for.

Elder Terry Frazier

Pastor, Cornerstone Church of God in Christ

Newton, Mississippi

Notes from Agnes Russell concerning our future:

I do a lot of reading and watching, and, with the heart of a teacher, I also must share what I discover when I see it is something we all need to know. Here are several topics worthy of study.

1 The prophecies concerning Jesus’ Second Coming. Check out Prophecy Watchers on YouTube or Daystar TV Network, and/or Olive Tree Ministries on American Family Radio on the weekends. There are many other sources. Remember how the Book of Revelation says in Chapter 1:3, “Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.”

2. Are we, the Body of Christ, the Church, ready for His return? 2 Corinthians 13:5 –“Examine ourselves, to see whether you are in the faith; test yourselves. Or do you not recognize yourselves that Jesus Christ is in you, unless you are unapproved?” See II Peter 3:10-14,

which tells of the day of the Lord, and admonishes us to “…be diligent that ye may be found of Him in peace, without spot, and blameless.” Also, in I Peter 1:10-11, we are told to “give diligence to make your calling and election sure; for if ye do these things, ye shall never fall; for so an entrance shall be ministered unto you abundantly into the everlasting kingdom of our ord and Saviour Jesus Christ.” See scriptures that list sins that will keep one from entering the Kingdom of God: Galatians 5:19-21; I Corinthians 6:9-10; Revelation 21:7-8. Also, are we Christians ready for the Judgment Seat of Christ? II Peter 3:9-13; II Cor. 5:10.

3. Finally, Jesus told us not to be deceived in the last days. In II Thessalonians 2:11,12, Paul spoke of the lie that God would allow people to believe when they would refuse to believe the truth. What could that lie be? Many preachers believe that it will be the Great Deception about aliens coming to try to make people think they want to help humans, when they are actually demons. Even modern movies seem to be leading up to that kind of scenario. Whether that is it or not, Jesus warned repeatedly of deception, saying, “Watch and pray.” (Matthew 26:41)

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@­gmail.com or 601-635-3282.