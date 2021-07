Thinking it was about time I wrote about a woman again, I realized I had missed Newton County Middle School Assistant Principal Mrs. Tabitha McGee Chaney. I really enjoyed meeting her and learning her story. Born to Lowery and Faith McGee of Hickory, August 31, 1977, Tabitha has one brother, Dustin McGee. Dustin and his wife Tonya live in Decatur with their two children Cooper Johnso...