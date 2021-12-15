Discovering new Mississippi authors proves one of my favorite things about studying English at the University of West Alabama, and I have recently discovered a relatively young Mississippi writer that all Union residents should know about. Jesmyn Ward calls DeLisle, Mississippi home, and much of her fiction features Mississippi as a setting. All Union residents should know her story as she serves as another great author from our state.

Ward grew up in the town of DeLisle, Mississippi, and she has overcome many hardships in her life before earning her success. As a child, other students bullied her at school; however, as the first in her family to go to college, she attended the prestigious Stanford University as an English major, and she earned a master’s degree there as well, using her skills to become a writer after a drunk driver tragically killed her brother in October of 2000. Therefore, she earned an MFA in creative writing from the University of Michigan, but after graduating from here in 2005 and returning home, Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast. Katrina damaged DeLisle; Ward’s home flooded completely as her family tried to evacuate. Ward and her family became stranded in a field, the landowners refused to help them out in any way, and they finally found shelter. After this, Ward worked at the University of New Orleans where she frequently saw other victims of Katrina. In a few years, Ward published Where the Line Bleeds as her first novel. This novel features twins who choose to stay in their small, coastal town after graduating high school. One becomes a dock hand while the other turns to criminal activities. This novel won Ward several awards.

Ward went on to publish several more novels. She published Salvage the Bones in 2011, and this novel also features Black siblings in a coastal setting; the novel features Esch Batiste and her family as the protagonists, and the novel takes place during Hurricane Katrina. Ward won the National Book Award for Fiction for this novel in 2011 as well as the Alex Award in 2012. During her years of writing, she worked at the University of South Alabama, had a fellowship at Stanford University, and served as writer-in-residence at the University of Mississippi. In 2014, she took a job working at Tulane in New Orleans where she works to this day (and for any potential English majors in high school, one can take a creative writing class with Ward as an undergraduate if he or she goes to Tulane). Furthermore, Ward published Sing, Unburied, Sing as her third novel in 2017. Once again set on the coast, this novel involves a journey of a Parchman and back. The novel features three narrators and explores themes of race, history, past, time, maturation, and the supernatural. She won the National Book Award for fiction again in 2017 for this novel. Ward has edited several other books, and in addition to her novels, Simon & Schuster published Navigate Your Stars for Ward, which proves a variation of the speech she gave at Tulane’s commencement in 2018. She also wrote “On Witness and Respair: A Personal Tragedy Followed by Pandemic” for Vanity Fair in 2020. Union residents now have a brief overview of Ward’s works.

Mississippi has a long and grand literary history, and Jesmyn Ward continues this tradition. Her works touch many different themes that Mississippians will find familiar, she discusses issues that many need to reckon with, and her prose reads extremely well. As such, no one should express surprise at her success as a writer. She has proven another great author that calls Mississippi home, and Union residents now know her story.

