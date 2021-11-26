Well, it’s Thanksgiving week. Time to be thankful.

I hope you haven’t waited until now to be thankful. I doubt it.

Growing up, we’d have at least one church service each year when people were asked to share things for which they were thankful. Grandma Whoever would say she was thankful for her family, health, long life, etc. Then the next year she’d say exactly the same things. I remember wishing Granny Who would come up with something new. But she was always grateful for the same stuff.

It finally dawned on me one year that GW said the same things not because she was old, forgetful, boring or lacked creativity. She thanked God for those things because she continued to truly be thankful.

When that hit me, it really opened my eyes to a better understanding of what it meant to be thankful. I began looking forward to this woman saying the same thing the next year. It would mean nothing had changed, because God had not changed.

A few days ago I was talking with one of my closest friends about our families’ Thanksgiving plans. He said they were traveling to Tennessee, doing something different (like a lot of families this year). He said he also wanted his “thanks” to be different.

“We always thank God for our families, our jobs, our homes and our stuff,” he said. “It’s not that we’re not thankful for those things — of course, we are — but I want to focus on other things ... like the difficult stuff we go through that God helps us through. Nobody wants to suffer ... but look at how God speaks to us and grows us in those times. Thank God.”

I am thankful for all of these things, but I want to thank God now for something I’m not sure I have specifically thanked him for.

Thank you, Lord, for the pain I feel in my hip most days. When I stand, walk, roll over in bed or breathe, I feel a sharp and deep pain. It reminds me to depend on God and to be grateful I can feel and that I can walk, stand, roll over (good boy) and breathe.

I could name a lot more things and reasons, but I’ll let that suffice.

God is good and I am grateful. What are you thankful for?

Send Brett Campbellyour Chunky news. He can be reached at ChunkyBrett@mail.com.