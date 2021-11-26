Sometimes things occur that happen once in a lifetime. Last week early Friday morning, a rare, near-total lunar eclipse occurred, and Union served as a prime viewing location for this event. Many Union residents may not have known this, and many may not know how eclipses work. By learning about how eclipses work and when they will occur, Union residents can better prepare themselves to view these cool events.

Eclipses work when one planetary body moves into the shadow of another planetary body, and two main kinds of eclipses exist. A lunar eclipse occurred last week; the moon typically reflects sunlight onto the Earth, and a lunar eclipse when the Earth moves between the sun and the moon, blocking the sunlight on the moon. These can only occur during a full moon, and they can prove either total or partial (“What Is an Eclipse?”). In a total lunar eclipse, the moon and the sun “are on the exact opposite sides of Earth” (“What Is an Eclipse?”). Because of this, the Earth appears red to people on Earth. A partial lunar eclipse involves a part of the moon entering Earth’s shadow, and the side of the moon facing Earth serves as the viewing location for Earth’s shadow (“What Is an Eclipse?”).

A solar eclipse proves as the second kind of eclipse, and these occur when the moon moves between the sun and the Earth. The moon blocks sunlight from reaching Earth. The moon’s shadow projects onto Earth. Three main types of solar eclipses exist—total, partial, and annular. In a total solar eclipse, the moon completely covers the sun for people in the center of the eclipse, and a darkness as black as night covers the Earth. The Earth, sun, and moon line up completely in a total solar eclipse. A partial solar eclipse occurs when the sun, moon, and Earth do not line up exactly, causing the sun to cast a shadow on the Earth. In an annular eclipse, the moon sits at its farthest from the Earth and does not block the sun completely (“What Is an Eclipse?”); the moon “looks like a dark disk on top of a larger Sun-colored disk. This creates what looks like a ring around the Moon” (“What Is an Eclipse?). Eclipses occur fairly regularly, but one has to be in a specific place to see them.

Union residents may want to see the next few eclipses, and three main ones will occur over the next few years. The next eclipse will occur on December 4th, and this will prove a total solar eclipse; however, only people in Antarctica or on cruise ships in the area will witness this eclipse. A total lunar eclipse will occur on May 15th-16th of 2022, and Union residents might catch a glimpse of this one (if anyone is interested, I would encourage looking for more information to narrow down the date and time). Furthermore, in April of 2024, a total solar eclipse will occur, and people will witness this in North America (Jaipuriar). Hopefully, some Union residents will pay more attention to the eclipses as these prove spectacles anyone can enjoy.

Eclipses prove spectacular events, and Union residents now have a basic understanding of this phenomena. Hopefully, everyone will make plans to view these events with an appreciation for them when they opportunities arise. Pictures do not do these things justice, and one can best learn about eclipses by viewing them in person.

Send your Union community news to Matt Hennington at mch.2000@hotmail.com.