Some would claim that a quality public park serves as a defining feature of a healthy community. The park in Union, however, has suffered some.

When I went to the park for a morning walk last week, I discovered that the walking path had been torn up in several spots, and looking around me, I noticed the litter scattered everywhere.

These prove just two of the many problems that prevent a healthy public park in Union.

While I do not know if anyone currently has a plan to fix these issues (which could prove the case), the government of Union (I would assume either the Board of Aldermen or the Chamber of Commerce) needs to step forth to solve these issues if it does not currently have a plan in place while Union residents need to do their part in keeping the park healthy.

While a paved parking lot and new bridge across the creek prove welcome additions to the park, many more pressing issues with the park itself present themselves upon arrival. Firstly, the walking path seems dilapidated as many sections appear to have been torn up. Union residents deserve a quality walking path at the park as many people may like to walk outside rather than on a treadmill. Many people also may not can afford a gym membership, and a quality walking path at a free public park would help those who want to walk or run. Furthermore, the playground equipment deserves a significant update; much of this equipment proves as old as I am (for reference, I turn twenty-two in July) if not older. Union residents deserve a free place to take their kids to play. I always enjoyed using slides and swing sets as a child. Many of my friends did as well. I am sure many children would like these same opportunities to enjoy themselves. These two issues prove the main two problems that negatively affect the park in Union. While the government of Union (or someone else) may already have started the process to fix these issues, I do not have this information, and a plan to revitalize the park could already have gone into action. I am merely reporting my observation to raise awareness of the issues present at the park. Hopefully, these issues will soon find resolution.

In addition to problems with the park itself, two more issues significantly affect the park, and Union residents have largely caused these problems. As I mentioned before, even just a cursory observation of the park will reveal litter everywhere, which indicates a laziness and a lack of responsibility in those who do this. No excuse exists for littering as one does not have to expend much energy or effort in throwing trash in a trash can. If one does not have access to a garbage can, one can simply take their trash home to dispose of this waste properly. Litter creates an ugly park and has many negatively consequences on the environment. After all, parks are supposed to provide residents with a natural space within a city or town; human garbage does not occur naturally. Moreover, dogs proved another issue I ran into when attempting to walk at the park last week, and I have encountered this problem before. While those who do not live in the city limits can sometimes have the luxury of not keeping their dogs contained, those who live in town do not have this luxury. Dogs do not need to roam around town unattended, and this proves especially true for people who live near public spaces like the park. The people of Union deserve to be able to walk at the park on a quality walking path without having to worry about harassment by neighborhood dogs. Within the city limits and near public spaces, owners should contain their dogs either within their house (if the dog proves a house dog) or within an adequately sized yard. Union residents can all do their part to improve these two issues.

A healthy public park can help define a healthy community, and the park in Union needs some improvements. The government of Union needs to act in repairing the walking path and updating the playground equipment. The people of Union deserve quality facilities at our park (though as we have seen with the medical marijuana debate, our local government does not always give Union residents what they deserve). As for the other two issues, the initiative rests with Union residents themselves. The people of Union can and should put forth the effort necessary to prevent litter and to contain their dogs. Ultimately, by putting forth the necessary effort, the park in Union can become healthy once again.

