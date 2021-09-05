No one can deny the severity of the pandemic at this point; Mississippi’s hospitals cannot keep up with the increase in cases, and the virus spreads more rapidly every day. As many Union residents probably have already heard, Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine recently received full FDA approval, several people have attempted to use Ivermectin to combat COVID-19, and misinformation seems to exist everywhere. Union residents should know the effectiveness of the vaccines and how to spot misinformation when they see it.

Vaccines have proven the best way to win the fight against COVID-19. According to the Centers of Disease Control, the different COVID vaccines have all proven extremely effective at preventing severe illness and hospitalization: “Among adults aged 65-74 years, effectiveness of full vaccination for preventing hospitalization was 96% for Pfizer-BioNTech, 96% for Moderna, and 84% for Janssen COVID-19 vaccines; among adults aged [75 and over], effectiveness of full vaccination for preventing hospitalization was 91% for Pfizer-BioNTech, 96% for Moderna, and 85% for Janssen COVID-19 vaccines” (Moline, HL, et al.). The numbers show how well each vaccine protects against COVID-19, and with full FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine, Union residents can easily see the personal benefits of getting vaccinated. By preventing hospitalization through vaccination, the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized will go down; furthermore, vaccination helps protect those who cannot receive vaccines. Some people have medical issues that prevent them from receiving vaccines, but the largest group in danger from COVID-19 right now is children. No vaccine exists for children at the present moment, meaning they have no protection at all against the virus besides other people who choose to get vaccinated.

Moreover, some people may think that because the vaccine does not prevent the transmission of COVID-19 entirely, the vaccine does not work. However, this simply does not prove true. Nothing will ever work one hundred percent, but the vaccine still significantly lessens the chances of severe illness. Others may worry about the safety of vaccines due to the seemingly quick development of them, but when looking back on the development of them, the process has been anything but quick. The technology for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines has existed for around 30 years (in fact, the basic principle of how they work is taught in 9th grade biology), and the development of these vaccines began in response to the SARS epidemic in the early 2000s. However, that epidemic ended quickly, and the world did not need vaccines at that point. COVID-19 is actually a type of SARS, so scientists used much of the work on the original SARS vaccine in the development of the new ones. Furthermore, potential side effects have proven one of the last main reasons people opposed to vaccines bring up. Everything has side effects, but one must contrast the chances of potential side effects from the vaccine with the effects of COVID-19. In doing so, most people will find that COVID-19 can have drastically worse consequences than the vaccine. The scientific community agrees that the COVID-19 vaccines have proven effective and safe; therefore, Union residents should get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In what seems to accompany arguments about COVID-19 vaccines, misinformation about vaccines seems to come from everywhere, and Union residents should know how to spot this. One should immediately have suspicions about something shared on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and other online platforms unless the information comes from a reputable source (for example, a news source, peer reviewed study, or expert blog). In evaluating a potential source of information about vaccines, Union residents should consider the reliability of the source, most of the scientific community’s opinion on the issue (consensus is important in science), established theories (the scientific definition of theory) on vaccines, and whether the source has undergone peer-review. While not an exhaustive list of things to consider, these basics should steer Union residents in the proper direction. One should also always react with extreme suspicion toward conspiracy theories (I will not entertain them here, but most Union residents likely know what I am talking about). Furthermore, the last thing Union residents should use to evaluate misinformation is common sense. For example, Mississippi recently made headlines because several people wanted to take Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Ivermectin is livestock medicine used to treat worms. Union residents should not take medicine meant for a cow or a horse at all; the dosage proves too high for human consumption and could have bad consequences. Hopefully, everyone now has a basic way to spot misinformation.

Ultimately, Union residents must choose for themselves whether to receive the vaccine and whether to believe misinformation. However, Union residents hopefully see the need for vaccination now; they have proven a safe, effective way to beat COVID-19. Furthermore, Union residents now have a basic way to spot misinformation when they see it (and remember, Union residents should not take livestock medicine). As the pandemic continues, this information hopefully will find a use within the community.