"It's been a long, long time coming

But I know, but I know a change is gotta come

Oh yes it is" -- Otis Redding

I can hear the whrrrrrrrr of the rewinder, picking up speed before slowing suddenly and clicking off.

The top pops open and there is our VHS cassette movie, after we have followed the "Be kind, rewind" advice, ready to return to the video rental store.

I have purchased the top-of-the-line Sony VCR because the store was phasing out its electronics department and had slashed the price by two-thirds. I even bought a dedicated tape rewinder just like the one at the rental store, because waiting a full minute for a tape to rewind was ridiculous when I could do it in 30 seconds. Think of all the time I was saving!

We love renting movies. What a time we live in where you can watch a film on a 27-inch screen at home a mere year after it was in theaters!

We have a family rental membership at Blockbuster and can rent up to three tapes at a time and keep them for as long as we want, with no late fees. I mean, what will they think of next?

Well ... how about laser discs? Then DVDs. And Blu-ray, and 4K, and streaming.

Times change, and before we know it, the far-out sci-fi dream of one day being able to watch a movie on a handheld device has become reality.

Change comes pretty regularly and it is not always welcomed. My friend Troy invested a lot of money in laser discs (basically 12-inch DVDs) and a player when they first came about in the early 90s only to pack it up and buy their smaller cousins later. "DVDs? They'll never catch on," he said.

But change comes.

We're happy where we are, with what we have and know and expect ... and then ... change. It may be bad, or may be good.

It usually hurts, either way.

But rest assured, when change comes in your life -- and it most certainly will -- God hasn't changed, and He never will.

