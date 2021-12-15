I love the sound of rain.

It’s raining right now. It’s not dangerous storm level raining, but thunder is rumbling in the distance and the rainfall is just hard enough that I can hear it rapping on the roof.

Weather like this makes me want to sit with a cup of coffee near a window and read or watch the precipitation. Either that or take a nap. I could even drink a cup of coffee, start reading, stare out the window and fall asleep.

There’s something incredibly calming to me about rain.

I love the sound of it on a tin roof. Even when it’s my roof, it still reminds me of being at my grandmother’s house in the edge of the North Mississippi pines.

As a college student, I loved to take walks during light showers. I’d put on a windbreaker or rain jacket and go for a stroll around campus. Every once in a while, a car would pull up next to me and the driver would offer me a ride and shelter from the rain.

“No, thanks,” I’d say.

“You sure?”

“I’m sure. Thank you!”

They probably thought I was nuts. I think the jury’s still out on that one. Even now, I still enjoy it — the cool air that often accompanies a gentle rain, the pitter-patter of sound on my jacket or the sidewalk or — even better — on the leaves on the ground, and that smell that is unique to a rainy day.

Maybe it’s strange, but there is comfort to me in the rain.

The first rainfall recorded in the Bible comes in a deluge that covers the world. Every rain since has been accompanied by a rainbow of promise, even if we don’t see it. But whenever we do see a rainbow, we appreciate its beauty.

Rain falls on the just and the unjust — a gift in most circumstances.

It’s one of life’s simple joys, the feel and sound of rain, and it causes life to continue as it nourishes plant and animal life, alike.

Thank God for the rain.

Send Brett Campbellyour Chunky news. He can be reached at ChunkyBrett@mail.com.