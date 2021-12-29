Having difficulty finding someone to write about this week, and deciding it would be legitimate to write about family, I called on my brother Budgie and his wife Linda, a Hickory native. I enjoyed my time with them in their home, beautifully decorated for Christmas.

Married for 55 years this December 10th, while enjoying life with children, grandchildren, and even great-grandchildren, they are examples of how many families celebrate Christmas, struggling to do all the traditional things while experiencing the physical problems that come with getting older. We spent the time together sharing our medical situations, talking about how God is always faithful, and praying for each other, while I gathered their information.

Linda Sue Todd Acord was born November 27, 1950, to Talmond and Elvie Crenshaw Todd of Hickory. She has three sisters, Barbara Redd, Pat Cookston, and Judy Atwood. Their father, a self-employed carpenter, had gone down at times to work at the Ingalls Shipyard in Pascagoula, before finally moving the family there in 1962 when Linda was 12. After three years he went back into carpentry and built a lot of houses in Pascagoula. After he passed away in March of 1971, her mother worked at Ingalls for eight years.

Budgie—Ellis Jones Acord, Jr.—was born December 13, 1947, to Ellis Jones Acord, Sr., a sheet metal mechanic at Ingalls and Dorris Thompson Acord, of Pascagoula. He and I shared the same birth father, while my stepmother was the sweetest one I could have ever had. Budgie and I have two brothers, Roy Acord and Larry Acord, born after him. Roy, who writes technical manuals for CHAND in Matthews, Louisiana, and his wife Karen are in the process of moving to Hickory, as their home was destroyed by Hurricane Ida. Larry has lived in Vancleave, Mississippi, and worked at the Ocean Springs Lumber Company for 25 years.

Linda and Budgie met when she was a sophomore and were married soon after. He graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1966, was accepted into an Ingalls apprenticeship program to become a master machinist and accomplished that goal, continuing to work there for 11 ½ years. He then worked as a trucker for three years. I remember him telling me he never dreamed he would use the chemistry and math he had learned in high school, but he did in the positions he held in his later years of work. He worked at Meridian Machine Works for three years, then started out as Production Manager for Southern Cast Products in Meridian, where he worked for fifteen years. After prayer about the move, in 2010, he became employed at Dews Foundry in Hattiesburg, serving as Warehouse Quality Control Manager and Assistant Sales Manager until 2010, when he worked for Vega Industries from home for three years before retirement.

The children started coming August 31, 1968, when Joseph Walter Todd Acord was born. Michael Lee Acord was born September 30, 1970, and their daughter Stacy Lynn Acord was born October 16, 1974. Joey and Mike graduated from Hickory High School and Stacy from Newton County High School in 1993. The boys earned their Associate degrees from East Central Junior College, while Stacy, who went to ECJC on a cheerleading scholarship, graduated then received her nursing degree from Meridian Community College.

Joey, a dispatcher for Capitol Oil Company in Jackson, is married to Dr. Robin Patch Acord, who teaches at Delta State University. They have three children. Tyler, self-employed, has a daughter, Lenyx, seven years old. Ashton is a nurse for Kindred at Home Health Agency, and Lauren works for a compound drug company in Jackson.

Mike and Alicia Richardson Acord have two daughters. Alicia Nichole (Ali) is married to Stephen Dillard and lives in Mobile, while Michaela Grace is a senior at Russell Christian Academy. Mike, a member of the Mississippi Air National Guard since 1987, is an Accessories Systems Supervisor at Key Field. Alicia has been with IAG Insurance Advisory Group for eleven years.

Stacy Acord, employed by Kindred at Home Health, is married to Carl Hensley, a manufacturing engineer in Lake Charles. Her son Austin Pippin, married to Anna Rigdon, has two children, Maisyn Caffey and Waylon Pippin.

In 1979, after Budgie had been trucking a couple years, Linda’s widowed mother moved back home to Hickory, so Linda decided they could not let her come up here alone. They moved here when the boys were in the third and fifth grade and Stacy was four. They enjoyed living near her mother until she passed away in March of 2000.

Linda worked at the Chicken Basket in Newton for three years then the Newton Company for six years. In 1985 she began substitute teaching and driving a school bus. As cheerleading sponsor at NCHS from 1986-1995, Linda Acord took the girls to Dallas, Texas, in 1994, to the National Cheerleading Competition, where they came in 50th in the nation, one of many squads there from each of the fifty states.

Linda worked as an assistant teacher for about three years and taught keyboarding to Hickory High School students under the Title I program. She was then employed at the school administration office by Mr. Charles Hand, the Newton County School Superintendent, before becoming Administrative Assistant to Mr. Billy Pierce later when he was elected Superintendent. After twelve years there, she worked at the alternative school for two years before retiring in 2011. Later, she was asked to work as a bailiff at the courthouse to fill a need for a female bailiff, which she did for three years.

I remember when we came here in 2000, Linda was knee deep in computer work at the main office. She had gone through all the workshops to learn how to coordinate all the activities between the schools and the State Department of Education, using MSIS, the Mississippi Student Information System. I also remember how they had fought hard against the consolidation, but when it became a reality, they worked just as hard to support the transition.

Linda and Budgie Acord have been strong believers in Jesus Christ and have been active members in Grace United Baptist Church ever since its founding. In fact, their first date was to church down in Pascagoula, three months before their marriage. Budgie had been taken to Unity Baptist Church by his mother and made his profession of faith at a revival when he was sixteen years old. Linda said, though not raised in church, the Todd sisters had been taken to Arlington Baptist Church in Pascagoula by a friend, Earlene Harwell and others. One Tuesday, Linda, 12 years old, stayed home from school. She recalled, “I didn’t feel good. I called Earlene and told her I needed to be saved. She came to me and led me to the Lord.”

Budgie and Linda have raised their children in church and taught classes, while he and their boys have become deacons in their churches. I was so thankful to be with them and hear their stories of how they experienced God’s goodness and faithfulness.

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail.com or 601-635-3282.