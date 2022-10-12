From Missions to Mississippi!

After twenty years on the mission field in Southeast Asia, Rev. Kelly Jordan has pastored one year now at First Baptist Church of Newton. It was different there, not as much pastoring and preaching; rather, their work consisted more of sharing Jesus as much as possible while striving to meet needs, especially after the devastating tsunami there in 2005.

Kelly Jordan was born November 1, 1969, in Houston, Texas, to parents Jimmie and Nancy Cornelius Jordan. His father worked in Information Technology for various companies, and his mother was a secretary, for their church and various companies. His sister Angie is a public-school Special Education Administrator while her husband David Fox is on staff at Denton Bible Church. They have two daughters, Nicole and Bethany.

When Kelly was eight, the family moved to Shreveport, Louisiana, where he graduated Northwood High School in 1988. He had surrendered to God’s call on his life while a senior in high school, after an early salvation decision at about age ten. While in high school, his first mission trip was to the Indian reservation in Philadelphia, Mississippi. He said returning to this area felt like coming full circle.

He attended Louisiana College, one year, then graduated from Eastern Texas University, another Baptist school in Marshall, Texas, in 1993, with a B.S. in Church Ministry, and a minor in Counseling Ministry. In college, he felt called to the mission field through a spiritual renewal week, which featured Henry Blackaby’s Experiencing God. He was baptized again, explaining, “I had to get my baptism on the right side of my experience.”

While in college, he went on two BSU summer mission trips, one in Panama City Beach, Florida, and one in Beaumont, Texas. The following summer, one of the churches, Calvary Baptist Church, in Beaumont, called him back to be a summer missions’ intern. This determined his future to a great extent, as it was here he met Robin on staff as the preschool minister.

Robin Kay Smith, born May 30, 1963, in Glendale, California, also felt a strong call to do missions, having been reared by missionaries stationed in Tanzania, Africa. In fact, Robin was saved there at the age of nine. She told of how her father Bro. Don Smith led Swahili church on Sunday mornings but taught his own family—consisting of his wife Ruth Ann Posey Smith, (now deceased), older sister Rilda, Robin, and younger sister Roxie—in English on Sunday nights. One night, he read from the book of Acts the story of the Philippian jailer, who asked “What do I need to do to be saved?” At that point, Robin asked her father, “What do I need to do to be saved?” to which he replied, “Repent and believe.” Robin said, “So I did and was baptized.”

After serving 25 years on foreign mission fields, and five years pastoring, Robin’s parents retired first in California then in Ellisville, Mississippi, where her mother’s family resides. Robin’s sister Rilda Smith is a marriage and family counselor in Shawna, Oklahoma, and her sister Roxie is wife of Frank Porter, BSU Director of Jones College, formerly Jones County Junior College.

Robin attended school with her sisters at Rift Valley Academy in Kijabe, Kenya, a school for missionary kids, and graduated in 1981. She then moved home, attended Oklahoma Baptist University and graduated in 1985 with her B.A. degree in Public Relations. She spent the next two years in Costa Rica as a missionary, teaching at a school for missionary children. After working in Nashville for a year at the Baptist Sunday School Board she moved to Ft. Worth, earned her Master’s in Religious Education at Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary before moving to Beaumont, where she met Kelly.

After he also attended that seminary for a while, they were married June 11, 1994, living in Beaumont for a year while both were on staff at Calvary. After a move to California, Kelly graduated from Golden Gate Seminary Baptist Theological Seminary with his Master’s in Intercultural Studies in 1998. With a call to missions, the two felt led to the 10-40 Window, where most of the unreached people of the world live. As an example, just one of those countries, Indonesia, has a population of 270 million speaking 600 different languages.

In May 1998 their daughter Mackenzie was born. She was taken to a predominantly Muslim country in Southeast Asia by her parents when she was nine months old. The Jordans served there under the Southern Baptist International Mission Board from 1999 through 2020. In 2016, on a furlough to the States, they got Mackenzie settled in at college. Mackenzie and her husband Austin Santos of Minnesota now have their own company in digital marketing.

The Jordans began their ministry in Southeast Asia working for a company called Global Partners, helping high school and junior high English teachers learn to better teach English. They had to choose one unreached people group and learn their language. They didn’t preach but shared one on one, making disciples, who then made disciples who made disciples. It was 4½ years before they saw their first convert, then over a six-month period there were about a dozen. They developed teams of nationals in the first area Islam had come into Indonesia.

They shared the importance of water baptism, saying, “If you professed faith, it wasn’t a big deal until you got baptized. The line in the sand was baptism.” That act made it dangerous to be a Muslim converted to Christianity. Bro. Jordan said, “In the Book of Acts, baptism was the first act of obedience, the first thing Jesus called us to do.”

One night their home was attacked, with bricks thrown through their windows and threatening screams. Later they were evacuated to another area. They told me that was their most frightful time, though the fact that they often had a cobra snake as a visitor on their back porch was also in the running for that title. They had Honey and Duke, their pet dogs, to thank for protection from the cobra.

A great deal of their work was, of necessity, ministry after the tsunami. Worldwide, a quarter million people perished. Kelly worked for months in body recovery, then for years cleaning out wells, doing medical and dental clinic work, and establishing a farm. They also developed a loan program for villagers.

After training nationals in different areas, such as evangelism and discipleship, Bro. Jordan served in leadership for several years. Individually, the Jordans heard God call them home in 2020. After several interviews elsewhere, it became obvious that God was leading them to Newton First Baptist. Voted in by the church, his first Sunday as pastor was September 5, 2021.

It has been quite a change for Bro. Kelly Jordan and his wife Robin, but they told how they have had to depend on the Lord as much here as they did in that very different ministry environment. They just continue sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ and reaching out to help people.

Live for Jesus! He’s coming soon! You may contact me at lagnesrussell@gmail.com or 601-635-3282.