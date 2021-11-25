This Thanksgiving I am thankful for simple things like lotion.

When there doesn’t seem to be enough hours in the day, I find myself grateful I don’t have additional chores such as sewing all my family’s clothing, hand-making all of our soap, or mixing our supply of lotion.

Lotion is one of many modern conveniences I take for granted. It’s on the store shelf. I see it, select my favorite brand, make the purchase and bring it home. It’s that simple. I don’t have to make my own. Years ago, however, folks like my grandmother did. Even when lotion became more easily available, my mother’s mother preferred her homemade variety. She believed it was better for dry skin.

Thankfully a resident of Grand Bay shared this bit of trivia about my grandmother and mailed me a copy of her recipe several years ago. Frances Milling Watkins has since passed away, but was a native of Neshoba County as was my late grandmother Laura Green Pinter of Moss Point. Mrs. Watkins knew my grandmother very well. My grandmother promised Mrs. Watkins’ mother she would share the recipe, and in 1949 she mailed it to her on a one-cent post card. It was addressed simply to Mrs. W.J. Milling, Route One, Union, Miss. Mrs. Watkins found the postcard in a box of her mother’s belongings and shared it with me. Now I’m sharing it with you.

Ingredients for one gallon:

4 teaspoons powdered tragacanth

8 ounces glycerin

8 ounces bay rum

4 ounces rose water

4 pints boiling water

Directions: Dissolve powder in boiling water a little at the time and add other ingredients.

In addition to the water, this lotion recipe only has four ingredients. Most of the ingredients can be found in the typical drug store. Tragacanth, a suspending agent which increases the consistency for lotions and mixtures, isn’t available everywhere. However, it can probably be gotten through a chemical laboratory, school science department or certain online vendors. Glycerin allows the skin to retain moisture. It increases skin hydration, relieves dryness and refreshes the skin’s surface. Bay rum smells good. Bay rum is an astringent used by some men even today as an after-shave formula. Rose water has anti-inflammatory properties and is good for skin. The boiling water helps dilute and mix together the other ingredients. And, of course, water is great for skin.

My grandmother’s lotion feels similar to Corn Huskers lotion. Neither is too oily. Both are excellent for dry hands. I looked at the list of ingredients on my Gold Bond lotion bottle and counted more than 50 ingredients. It starts like this: hydroxyethyl urea, glycerin, dimethicone, jojoba esters, petrolatum, selaginella lepidophylla extract, aloe barbadensis leaf juice, stearyl alcohol, behentrimonium methosulfate, glyceryl stearate, steareth-21, ubiquinone…I won’t bore you with the rest of the lengthy list.

America and other developed countries have begun steering their lifestyles toward whole foods and less processed foods as well as less chemical-laced cleansers and body moisturizers. The less ingredients listed on a label the healthier it is. Looking back, it seems like our ancestors’ lifestyles were harder but healthier.

I’m pleased to have my grandmother’s lotion recipe. In case you’re wondering, I haven’t made my own lotion yet. I might do so. Who knows?

I’ll probably do it right after I sew a dress for Sunday church and make soap for the bathtubs…

Award-winning journalist Nancy Jo Maples is a native of Union, Miss. and teaches communication at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community college. She has been writing about Mississippi people and places for more than 30 years. Contact her at nancyjomaples@aol.com.