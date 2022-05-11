This is a column about five sports stories you will likely never read. As you read these ‘imaginary’ leads you will quickly come to realize that they are virtually impossible

Now just relax and enjoy;

— Last night Brandon Williford pulled off an amazing feat for the Cincinnati Reds. He took the mound, in his first ever Major League Baseball game and threw a no-hitter. He baffled the Chicago Cubs for nine innings, striking out 11 and walking just two.

While Williford was a solid college baseball player with tons of potential, He had only pitched 20 innings in the Minor Leagues and earned just win. He was the first player to ever record such an amazing accomplishment.

That sounds unbelievable doesn’t it? Well, that’s because it is.

— The story of Lonnie “Slingshot” Simpson is simply amazing. After a promising college career he found himself out of football. In fact he was relaxing on his couch watching ESPN on the Saturday before the Super Bowl when he got a phone call from the New England Patriots. The general manager told Simpson that all the Patriots quarterbacks where injured, and all of the other quarterbacks of any quality were already under contract and unavailable.

Since Simpson, who had been the Patriots last quarterback cut going into the season and had been an all-conference quarterback in college and had some experience on the sidelines as a third-string ‘hold the clipboard’ quarterback in the NFL, he was being invited to quarterback the Patriots in the Super Bowl against the Green Bay Packers. Sure, Simpson had never started a pro game, but he seemed like the right guy to put on the field.

Not only did Simpson play in the game, but he threw the winning touchdown pass and was named

Super Bowl MVP.

Sounds unbelievable doesn’t it? Well that’s because it is.

— Here’s one for you. On Friday morning Rich Strike wasn’t entered in the Kentucky Derby, but by Saturday afternoon the 80-1 long shot was a derby champion. The owner of the course found out his house would be in the Derby just 30 seconds before the Friday morning entry deadline. When another horse pulled out, Rich Strike was in. The horse, which only had one victory to his credit, was in the 17th position headed into he final turn, but fought his way through the pack to claim the win $1.86 million winner’s purse for his owners.

Sounds unbelievable doesn’t it? Well, this past Saturday it actually happened.

There are two things I love in sports, dynasties and underdogs. Polar opposites for sure, but both are intriguing.

It’s amazing how teams can win titles year after year after year, whether its on the professional, college, or high school level.

It’s also amazing when the underdog steps up and sends the ‘Blue Bloods’ home. That why they call the NCAA basketball tournament March Madness.’

So, yes I love it when Tiger Woods wins a major golf tournament, or Alabama wins a football National championship or the Lakers win in Basketball, but I also like it when the Braves win the World Series, or a smaller school beats a larger one in basketball or football, or an unheralded golfer or tennis player wins a major tournament.

That’s what makes sports fun; the outside change of the improbable becoming fact.

Nope, Brandon Williford didn’t toss a no-hitter last night, but Rich Strike is most certainly the Kentucky Derby Champion for 2022. And that’s what it’s all about.

Austin Bishop, AKA The Old Sports Dude, has been covering high school, college, amateur, and professional sports since 1975. He is currently pastor of Great Commission Assembly of God in Philadelphia, Miss. He may be contacted by email at starsportsboss@yahoo.com or by phone at 601-938-2471.