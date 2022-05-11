I work hard at minding my own business and ignoring the bandwagons of sorts that come floating by quietly or in a manner that stridently seeks to attract attention to one’s views. In the words of some famous person, I check the obituaries, and if my name is not listed, I carry on. That is, if I am allowed to do so.

Too often, a decision pops up. Do this. No, do that. What about the pros? What about the cons? Identify the facts. Delete the hype and the bull.

With these bandwagons, as I said, we have to make decisions, whether quiet or loud when they often demand our attention. Sometimes our full attention. Sometimes, just a nod or glance. Some are of serious matters; others, not so serious.

It’s a good idea to pretend you don’t see or hear the wagon. Just let it rattle on by if you can. Sometimes you can’t, especially if it’s life or death. You must decide to jump on or let it pass.

Years and years ago, there was the microwave bandwagon. To this day, nobody believes me when I tell them I don’t have a microwave oven in my house. My thinking back then was as it still is today, I really don’t need anything that takes food from frozen to ready-to-eat faster than I can wash my hands.

I decided to research how this seemingly impossible feat was possible.

The paragraph that explained it, also contained the words electromagnetic radiation. At that point, it didn’t matter if it contained ionizing radiation or non-ionizing radiation. It’s all radiation. And that’s a scary word for me.

So, at that point, my default setting for “this doesn’t sound good” kicked in. I jumped off that bandwagon while it was in “full speed ahead” mode. I had and still have no reason to cook a meal in two seconds flat. There was and still is no grumpy, hungry man (husband) sitting at the table salivating while I’m cooking.

The bandwagon I did finally fall for after being thrown on board and dragged for miles down the road is the mobile phone. Kicking and screaming about the necessity of it and cursing the price all the way.

Regarding the current COVID vaccines bandwagon still looming over us for the last two plus years, I considered all the positives early on. I’m not a rocket scientist, a brain or heart surgeon, or my favorite, a fighter pilot. But I’m still smart enough to listen to the experts, for a number of reasons.

Number one, I passed fifth grade health. Remember that book full of information about the health of our bodies. Number two, I am a baby boomer. The smart generation.

Number three, I have an in-house public health tech, my favorite middle child. Number four, I have two in-house medical doctors, my favorite inherited son and his wife. Number five, vaccines are the reason I didn’t get polio in kindergarten.

Number six, and most importantly, the vaccine scientists are the people who know the most. It’s what they study every day. All things considered, this is the right bandwagon for the long haul. For me.

I’m going to ride the wheels off this one because I have a million more things to do.

Emma Rebecca is a resident of Newton and published author.