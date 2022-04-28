Motherly advice is abundant and has long been the message of songs and quotations including Jimmy Dean’s quip about wearing clean underwear.

Dean, who was a country music icon long before he became a sausage celebrity, released a top ten hit with his 1976 monologue revealing to listeners the motherly advice, “Boy, be sure you’ve got on clean underwear in case you’re in an accident.” His recitation, backed by instrumental music, was released shortly before Mother’s Day that year. It was called “I.O.U.” and was a reflection of a man’s gratitude for the roles his mother played throughout his life. It talks about her being a nurse, mediator, protector, doctor, cook, entertainer and, of course, the deliverer of advice such as wearing clean underwear.

Motherly advice is often unsolicited. There is no end to the number of tips mothers can give as well as the amount they can receive. The advice we frequently quote comes from our own mothers or from celebrities like Dean. Another country artist, Willie Nelson, advised us in 1978, “Mamas don’t let your babies grow up to be cowboys.” There’s no tally for how often Nelson’s line has been repeated.

Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis once said, “If you bungle raising your children, I don’t think whatever else you do matters very much.” The late First Lady was photographed and journalized numerous times during and after her days of Camelot, and she was consistently noted for the loving protection and nurturing she gave to her children.

Another First Lady, Barbara Bush, also spoke about putting children first. She was realistic in the tasks a mother can accomplish in a day’s time and once stated that the trouble with cleaning the house is that it gets dirty the next day anyway. “So, skip a week if you have to,” she said. “The children are the most important thing.”

When Hillary Clinton was First Lady, she borrowed an African proverb and proclaimed “it takes a village to raise a child.” In other words, it’s a communal effort. From within that village a child will hear lots of advice and be taught a multitude of lessons from a variety of sources. Still, his or her mother’s advice will likely wield significant influence.

Famous mothers, as well as mothers whose faces never made the cover of a magazine, have always been filled with words of wisdom. Telling a mother who has been there and done that to hold back her advice is like asking a cat to not move her kittens in time of danger. Many mothers would not understand why they shouldn’t try to protect their child. The relationship between a mother and a child requires an intense love on the mother’s part, but it is this same love that must help the child grow away from the mother and become independent. It almost seems contradictory.

My own mother’s advice ranged from such social taboos as “Don’t call boys. Let them call you” to fashion tips like “Never wear white shoes before Easter or after Labor Day.”

I’m not sure what pieces of advice our children will remember from me. We’ve hosted lots of gatherings with family or friends through the years. Maybe they’ll remember my philosophy that throwing a party not only motivates one to spruce up the house, but it’s a win-win because a party is fun. I’ve attempted to pass down my own mother’s guidance to put away white shoes during winter months. When they were young, I encouraged them to simply go barefooted around the house and backyard because bare feet feel good to the soles and to the soul.

If given a chance to do it over again, I think I’d add the clean underwear tip. That is sage advice indeed.

Award-winning journalist Nancy Jo Maples is a native of Union and lives in Lucedale. She has been writing about Mississippi people and places for more than 30 years. Contact her at nancyjomaples@aol.com.