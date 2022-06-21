Mississippi’s bureaucrats are out of control -- that is the finding of a new report that looks at 222 state government bureaucracies.

Only 5% of the agencies and boards reviewed are headed by a directly elected official. The state Senate only confirms a small minority of appointees to other key positions.

The report, published by the Mississippi Center for Public Policy, shows that the state has a major democratic deficit.

According to the report, the administrative state in Mississippi has the ability to spend money and decide public policy without reference to the public. 81% of bureaucratic spending comes from agencies run by appointed leaders with very little regulatory accountability.

The report acknowledges that certain departments or boards are essential to the success of Mississippi, but that there are dozens of agencies the state could probably do without. Might not Mississippi be able to manage without an Interior Design Advisory Committee?

When people talk about “draining the swamp,’” they usually mean Washington D.C. Our research shows that there is a ‘swamp’ here in Mississippi that needs dealing with, too. In order to assess the entire administrative state of Mississippi, we analyzed four elements of 222 state boards, agencies and commissions: accountability, spending power and size, regulatory power and function. Our findings reveal that while much of the state bureaucracy is unaccountable, it is well-resourced and has expanded in terms of its regulatory remit.

We reviewed 222 state-based bureaucratic organizations here in Mississippi, and we discovered that there is a serious accountability deficit. Big, powerful bureaucratic organizations are able to impose rules and spend public money without meaningful accountability to the public

What should we do about the administrative state of Mississippi? How can we hold these bureaucrats accountable, and how can we better manage the regulations and functionality of these boards? We at the Mississippi Center for Public Policy have some suggestions.

Reign in the broad discretion given to bureaucrats by laying out parameters for regulations and requiring routine audits

Establish more grassroots accountability through elections by expanding the amount of elected, rather than appointed agency representatives

Look at the possibility of term limits for high-level officials to help remove the problems that can come from a system of career-centered bureaucrats

Consolidate or eliminate certain entities to save taxpayer dollars

Put in a sunset provision that requires any new regulation to be automatically repealed after a certain period of time if not extended, in order to eliminate the overbearing regulatory authority

Require all unelected regulators to submit annual public reports to the legislature outlining enforcement actions, subjecting these entities to higher scrutiny

The Mississippi Center for Public Policy believes “draining the swamp” would have a positive impact on the state by eliminating unnecessary agencies that negatively hold back citizens, while also ensuring those in power do not have an overabundance of money and control.

Douglas Carswell, President & CEO, Mississippi Center for Public Policy, Cell: (601) 249-7463, Twitter: @douglascarswell, carswell@mspolicy.org