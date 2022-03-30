NOTE: This column first appeared in The Meridian Star on August 25,1994. It’s nearly 28 years later but I’m still a Braves fan, and despite frustrations with both players and owners when it comes to lockouts and walkouts, my love for baseball only grows.

The words of Milo Hamilton faded in and out …

“Hank Aaron at the plate, two balls and a strike on the Hammer. Here’s the pitch. It’s a long drive to left field. It’s going, going gone. It’s Bombs Away in Atlanta G.A.”

Between the static on the old cabinet-style stereo, and me jumping all over the room ecstatic that the Braves had cut their opponents lead down to only seven runs, my mother would tap on my door and say, “Son, don’t you think it’s time to go to bed.”

I would reply, “Yes Mom,” and then proceed to cut off the lights, put my pillow at the end of my bed — only inches from the stereo — and cut the radio down to where I could barely hear WDB out of Atlanta and my beloved Braves.

Those were the days when baseball was real, the Braves were trying not to lose 100 game during the season, and little boys everywhere listed to their favorite teams on the radio.

Other than the playoffs and the World Series, the only baseball on TV most of us saw was the “Game of the Week” on Saturday.

Most kids these days probably don’t even know who Joe Garagiola is, but those of us who watched the games on Saturday and then again on Monday night, knew him as the master of the pregame show.

That’s back when baseball needed us.

I have lived and died with the Atlanta Braves since 1969. They were in the playoffs that year. They made it again in 1982 and of course won three consecutive NL West Division titles beginning in 1991.

This year, if the baseball season were to be over, the Braves would again qualify for the playoffs, thanks to the new wildcard format. And don’t say they don’t deserve it, they do have the third best record in all of Major League Baseball.

But, alas, it really might not matter.

As of today Major League Baseball is in its 14th day of the strike. I’m one of the ignorant who thought it would only last a week or so.

My reasoning for that was pretty simple. Surely the powers that be in baseball realized that college and pro football is upon us, and that if they stretch this thing out too long the fans will just move on to another sport.

There are some diehard baseball fans out there, but most sports fans these days imply follow the season and in the South you must remember the famous quote from former Alcorn State Football Coach Marino Casem, that “In the South, football is a religion.”

I have to admit that if the strike ended today, I would be turned in the next Braves game that came on the air.

However, all of Major League Baseball can take this warning to heart - If they take away my World Series, they can kiss my big hiney.

Baseball without a World Series is like apple pie without apples or Oreo cookies without the creamy filling in the middle.

I will all always have my memories of the past, and will always love baseball.

There are still some folks playing it for fun that I can go and watch for a few bucks, so I will not give up on the game.

But when Ken Griffey Jr. shows up on my doorstep selling encyclopedias next year II’ll just tell him “no thanks, you have have already taught me more about ‘real life’ than I ever wanted to know.

Austin Bishop, AKA The Old Sports Dude, has been covering high school, college, amateur, and professional sports since 1975. He is currently pastor of Great Commission Assembly of God in Philadelphia, Miss. He may be contacted by email at starsportsboss@yahoo.com or by phone at 601-938-2471.