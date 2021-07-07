Notes, quotes and a thought or two….

Anyone who knows me very well knows that I’m a die-hard Mississippi State fan.

I know as a journalist, I’m not supposed to be a fan. But I will make my case that I grew up as a Mississippi State fan and got my degree from MSU. The first college football, basketball and baseball games that I ever saw were Mississippi State games.

So it’s without saying that I was over the moon when the Bulldogs won their first-ever national championship this past week.

Up until Wednesday Mississippi State had everything needed to be considered a college baseball blue blood. They had the tradition of winning, the sport’s most loyal fan base and the top facilities in the country with Dudy Noble Field and the Palmerio Center. All they lacked with the big trophy.

The championship win sparked a few thoughts on my part.

First of all, it’s been a good year in sports on my part. Our football team at Leake Academy won its first state championship this past year. Much like MSU, Leake had been well regarded but didn’t have the big trophy. That trophy seems to be the hardest one to get and does change the way you are looked it. Then there was our girls basketball team at Leake winning the Overall championship. I had very little to do with that but that group is special to me. Most of the starters are in my son’s class and that’s the group that I told coach Amanda Hatch when they were in the third grade could go win it all. Then the Bulldogs win the national championship and I’ve had a really good sports year. Other than the Saints losing to Tampa Bay and old man Brady, it couldn’t have gotten much better.

One of the defining moments of the tournament in my mind was the late-inning win against Texas when a pair of bench players came through for the Bulldogs. I love the fact that a non-starter scored the winning run on a hit by another non-starters. I love that fact that these two young men played their roles and when they got their chance, they delivered. Too often today, if kids aren’t playing, they want to go somewhere where they can play. I despise the NCAA transfer portal for this very thing. I tell kids all the time that it takes all sorts to make up a team. You’ve got to have backup who know what to do and you have to have practice players who will push your starters. Those non-starters are every bit as important as the ones getting the headlines on the field.

On Tuesday night, junior college transfer Houston Harding got the start for the Bulldogs. Harding played a huge part in MSU’s late season success. Harding was barely recruited out of high school but got a chance at Itawamba Community College. Harding worked hard and parlayed that into a spot on the MSU roster. Every year, I see kids who are lightly recruited out of high school but get a chance to play in junior college. Two years later, they are signing with a four-year college and getting an education paid for. Just because you aren’t a Division I recruit, doesn’t mean you can make it as far as you want to go. I think about Tim Anderson who played at East Central and is now with the Chicago White Sox. If you have the talent and desire, you will be found but it takes a lot of patience and hard work.

On Wednesday night when it was 9-0 in the seventh inning, MSU turned to the best closer in college baseball in Landon Sims. Even at 9-0 with Sims in the game, I was still nervous. If you’ve been a New Orleans Saints and MSU fan as long as I have, you’ve grown used to the other shoe dropping and bad things happening. I’ve had other MSU fans echo my same thoughts. But the other shoe didn’t drop and Mississippi State now has that coveted national championship.

And the other thing that I saw that was really encouraging was how the entire state rallied behind the Bulldogs. I saw numerous Ole Miss and Southern Miss fans congratulate the Bulldogs on their win. Many were watching and pulling for MSU, not because they are fans but because they are Mississippians. In the end, we are all Mississippians and we should all want to see our Mississippi kids do well. It’s fine to have friendly rivalries and all the fun that goes with it but the last thing we should do is pull against our kids.

