Bosch has been too long without a bath.

The American Staffordshire terrier mix is a bit browner than usual and needs some aroma therapy, if you catch my drift. If you catch his drift, you’ll see he smells a bit like the unwashed dog he is.

So with my wife’s assistance, we wrangle the canine to the edge of the bathtub where he almost gets in of his own accord, then seems to realize it’s a washing tub. Nope.

So Mom steps in the tub and holds his collar while I pick up the front half of Bosch and “help” him enough into the basin that he jumps in the rest of the way.

Interesting how 80-plus pounds of muscle feels so much heavier when it doesn’t cooperate.

With Bosch in the tub, Mom and I trade places. With one hand I hold the dog’s collar and with the other I apply dog shampoo and rinse it out. As he usually does, our big baby of a pit bull just takes it in stride until I finish toweling him off and tell him he can go.

Then boom! He trips/jumps/tumbles out of the tub, shakes himself drier and goes straight to the kitchen for a well-deserved treat.

Who’s a good boy? He is. Yes, he is, yes, he ... ahem.

He’s cleaner now, and he both looks and smells it, and probably feels it. The thing is, Bosch will soon need another washing. He just won’t stay clean.

He is a bit unusual in that he doesn’t roll in the dirt or rotting materials, he would much rather lie on the couch than run through the yard, and not once has he found a dead skunk in the woods, eaten a large portion of it after carrying it to our front door, and then retched and pooped it out in our hallway like a Labrador retriever we once owned.

But that doesn’t mean he won’t get dirty. He’s a living creature and frequent bathing is beneficial to him and us.

If only we could each stay like we want to be — just took a shower and don’t need another; got a fresh haircut and the length and style remains unchanged; brush our teeth and they shine and our breath is fresh – though I always feel better-after-all these things – or made sure our hearts and spirits were right with God and other people and we’ll never sin or fail again.

If only.

The disciple Peter once refused to let his Master Jesus wash his dirty feet. Jesus told him, “Unless I wash your feet, you have no place with Me.” Peter then urged Jesus to wash his head and hands, too, if that was the case. Jesus said no – washing his feet was enough.

Salvation is secure in Christ – His sacrifice was enough to give us eternal forgiveness and security, but sometimes we muddy ourselves with another sin, disobedience, unloving attitude, and we need a “foot washing,” asking forgiveness for that and receiving His forgiveness.

He promised if we genuinely asked for it that He would genuinely give it.

So while I wish I never again needed it, I am always grateful for the “bath” once I have had it.

Brett Campbell can be reached at [email protected].