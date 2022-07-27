﻿I remember the first time I saw an Apple computer. I was a young sports writer at The Meridian Star and the newspaper had bought one for the newsroom for graphic purposes.

It wasn’t long before all the reports had Apple Classics to replace their old MicroTecs -- those were the days when you still cut and paste the newspaper together on large grid sheets. It was quite the chore to get a newspaper out back in those days.

Even when we went from cut-and-paste production to digital publication, it was an terribly slow process. At one point, I was coming in at 3:30 a.m. in the morning in hopes of getting the sports section out by 10 a.m. And most days, that didn’t happen.

When I moved to Pascagoula and worked for The Mississippi Press, I bought an Apple desktop for my home. This was in the era when Steve Jobs no longer ran the company and these machines were terrible.

I remember when Jobs came back to Apple and moving back to Meridian and installing those colorful IMacs at the Star.

I’ve owned several different Apple laptops over the years and many of thier other devices such as phones, IPods and IPads.

This past week, I got the opportunity to test out the Genius Bar at the Apple Store in Ridgeland.

The laptop my lovely wife was planning on using for reporting purposes because her email program wasn’t working and she didn’t want to use the browser to check her email. While I may not agree with her methods, it’s her computer and it should work the way she wants.

On Wednesday, I went over the Apple store worker named Lando told me I needed to buy an external hard drive to back up my lap top and come back another day. So I bought one at Best Buy and got another appointment for Friday.

I tried to do the service myself since I thought I knew all things Apple. I was unsuccessful in my efforts and forced to make another trip to Jackson.

On Friday, a young man named Cris took our laptop and took it behind the wall and “plugged it into their server.” Two hours later, I had a functioning computer.

While everything came out well, I realized one thing in particular. Much like my computer, I’m several updates behind the modern models. I can see where technology has passed me by and the sad part is, I never even knew it was happening.