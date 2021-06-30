Dear Editor,

Decatur should operate within its means, just like a family. Decatur may need to realize the difference between a want and a need.

Decatur, it is the only small town in Mississippi that has Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade also a two year Community College which are excellent academically and have outstanding sports programs. Union, Lake, and Sebastopol have Kindergarten through Twelfth Grade School all are excellent academically and have terrific sports programs.

These school districts do not sale Drugs like whiskeys, wine, or beer. Families love to live and raise their children in these districts because there is less crime to worry about and their children get excellent education. If drugs inter the school districts families will move out. I know this because I have worked in lots of areas where whiskey, wine, and beer are sold in very nice, pleasant neighborhood at first but in a very short time they start to deteriorate.

After a few years of deterioration most of the nice people have moved out. The nice people left lock their doors before 5:00 PM and do not go out again until after 8:00 AM. Crime and drugs of all kinds run rampant in the streets and some of the residence sit around on junk cars in the daylight drinking beer and doing drugs getting ready for the night. Be very careful. When the police patrol comes by they will ask do you know where you are and then say do not get out of your vehicle. You never know what night pop into the mind of some demented person. We need people with clear minds to defend our way of life and not go the way of Cancel Culture, Politically Correct, Wok-ism and numerous other Wacky ways that are on the warpath to destroy America. These mind altering Drugs may become legal in Decatur but me I Vote NO. As for me I live in the Land of the Free and the Home of the Brave

Believe me Decatur, Union ,Lake, and Sebastopol at this time have all kinds of drugs and sex. Just talk with police that have been on the job for years.

Decatur has some very intelligent highly educated people with doctorate degrees in our Schools and Churches. Their silence very deafening.

Ernie Brown