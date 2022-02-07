As many Union residents may know, teachers in Mississippi do not receive the pay, status, and respect that they deserve. Mississippi teacher salaries prove the lowest in the nation, and many teachers have left the state for greener pastures, causing a teacher shortage in the larger problem of a “brain drain” across the Magnolia State. At the time of the writing of this article, the Mississippi House of Representatives has just passed HB 530 (also known as the START Act), and this bill will prove a welcome increase in starting teacher pay if passed by the Senate. While not perfect, HB 530 begins to address the impending teacher crisis in Mississippi’s public education system; all Union residents should understand what exactly this bill means, the importance of teachers, and the value of public education.

This version of the START act does several things, and Union residents should know the contents of this bill. Firstly, HB 530 provides a minimum of $43,000 for starting teacher pay up from the current $37,000. The bill also will increase annual raises slightly after three years, which proves a flaw in this bill (The Parents’ Campaign). Despite the increase of raises, they trail in comparison to the annual raises that teachers get in neighboring states, and in order to retain more quality teachers, their annual raises must go up. Therefore, everyone should keep pushing for increased raises regarding teacher salary. HB 530 also increases the salary for teacher assistants by $2000 (The Parents’ Campaign); however, they deserve a greater salary increase as well. The total cost of this plan may seem like an expense to some, this represents an investment in the future of Mississippi.

Although many see the argument for increasing teacher pay as a positive thing, many others do not as many people do not seem to view public education as valuable, and despite their opinions, public education provides an immense value to society as a whole. Public schools usually boast higher quality teachers, a greater sense of community, greater options for educational choice, greater diversity, greater financial responsibility, better reliability, and a greater commitment to students (Singer). The Union Public School District provides a terrific example to illustrate these arguments for public education. Union Public Schools has some of the best teachers in the state, and as a result, the Union Public School District frequently ranks highly in performance. Moreover, the Union Public School District fosters a sense of community for the entire town; many residents attend a school function in some form or fashion. The Union Public School District also offers a great variety of subjects for students to study; they can take many honors classes, or they can engage in more hands-on learning in CTE classes. Furthermore, Union boasts a diverse student population, has financial accountability to the public, produces high-achieving students year after year, and helps the students in many ways. All of these reasons prove justification for investing in public education.

For those who believe that they should not pay taxes to fund public schools when they do not have a child in the public school system, an educated populace still provides many benefits. According to Dr. Dana Mitra, Associate Professor of Education at Pennsylvania State University, “individuals who graduate and have access to quality education throughout primary and secondary schools are more likely to find gainful employment, have stable families, and be active and productive citizens. They are also less likely to commit serious crimes … place high demands on the public health care system, and … be enrolled in welfare assistance programs” (3). Essentially, public education results in an educated populace, which allows everyone to live better lives. Ultimately, a “good education provides substantial benefits to individuals and, as individual benefits are aggregated throughout a community, creates broad social and economic benefits. Investing in public education is thus far more cost-effective for the state than paying for the social and economic consequences of under-funded, low quality schools” (Mitra, 3). Public education benefits society as a whole. Everyone benefits when the schools receive the treatment they deserve.

Education allows every other pursuit in life. Without teachers, no one can learn anything; no other careers can prove possible, no one can engage in any hobbies, and no one can learn to live life. Therefore, teachers deserve the highest respect, and Mississippi should continue to invest in public education. Union residents now know the steps the state legislature has taken so far, but more work exists to do in order to improve education in Mississippi. Hopefully, things have started to look up for teacher pay, and maybe many people will now view public education with a different perspective.